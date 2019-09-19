This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 19 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

After All-Ireland setback, Kerry players must switch their focus to club action this weekend

The Kerry county senior championship throws in with eight games taking place.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 19 Sep 2019, 4:12 PM
4 minutes ago 79 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4814726

THE PAIN OF All-Ireland defeat may still be fresh but Kerry’s senior football squad will return to playing action this weekend with the start of the county’s senior championship for 2019.

pjimage O'Donoghue, White and Geaney will all be back in club action. Source: INPHO

It was decided at the outset of this season to run off the Kerry senior championship in one block after the county team had exited the All-Ireland series.

Last Saturday’s replay against Dublin pushed back the starting date in the Kingdom and leaves them with a schedule that will see the club programme unfold over the course of seven weeks.

The semi-finals are penciled in for the weekend of 26-27 October with the winners handed a fortnight’s reprieve before the final on 10 November. That decision means there is no room for a final replay with the Kerry county champions out in Munster action on 17 November in a semi-final tie away to the Cork or Limerick title winners.

The action begins on Saturday with Tom O’Sullivan and Paul Geaney the current Kerry stars involved as their club Dingle take on Austin Stacks. 

On Sunday several members of Peter Keane’s setup are part of outfits who will feature. Reigning champions Dr Crokes, who lost out in the All-Ireland club decider on St Patrick’s Day last, are bidding for an eighth title this decade after victories from 2010-13 and 2016-18. Kerry captain Gavin White is in their ranks along with a bunch of former county players as they take on Rathmore, who can call on Paul Murphy and Shane Ryan.

paul-murphy Kerry football defender Paul Murphy. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

That’s part of a double-header at Fitzgerald Stadium with Brian Kelly, Jonathan Lyne and James O’Donoghue – all on the bench for Kerry last Saturday – part of the Killarney Legion setup that meets current All-Ireland intermediate club winners Kilcummin.

In Austin Stack Park in Tralee, there are also two games down for decision. East Kerry can call on David Clifford, Jack Sherwood and Dara Moynihan as they meet St Brendan’s, who could pick Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor.

In the second game the newly-proposed Laois boss Mike Quirke is at the helm of Kerins O’Rahilly’s, spearheaded by David Moran and Tommy Walsh, as they take on Kenmare Shamrocks, the club of Sean O’Shea and Stephen O’Brien.

tommy-walsh-and-david-moran Tommy Walsh and David Moran will be key figures for Kerins O'Rahilly's. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Elsewhere Kenmare District, backboned by the four Templenoe players in the Kerry ranks (Tadhg Morley, Gavin Crowley, Adrian and Killian Spillane) face West Kerry, who could include Brian Ó Beaglaoich.

Finally South Kerry, who have Kerry panel members in Mark Griffin, Killian Young and Graham O’Sullivan, take on Shannon Rangers, the divisional side of defender Jason Foley.

Kerry SFC Fixtures

Round 1

Saturday 21 September

Dingle v Austin Stacks, Dingle, 5pm
St Kieran’s v Mid Kerry, Brosna, 5pm

Sunday 22 September

Killarney Legion v Kilcummin, Fitzgerald Stadium, 1.30pm
St Brendan’s v East Kerry, Austin Stack Park, 1.30pm
Kenmare District v West Kerry, Templenoe, 2.30pm
South Kerry v Shannon Rangers, Caherciveen, 2.30pm
Dr Crokes v Rathmore, Fitzgerald Stadium, 3.30pm
Kerins O’Rahilly’s v Kenmare Shamrocks, Austin Stack Park, 3.30pm

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie