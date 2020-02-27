Kerry hurling squad hit with outbreak of mumps ahead of crucial Antrim clash

THE KERRY HURLING squad has been hit with an outbreak of mumps as they prepare for a crucial Division 2A promotion tie against Antrim on Sunday.

Kingdom manager Fintan O’Connor has revealed some members of his panel have contracted the viral infection and is concerned it will spread to more players before they host the Saffrons in Tralee.

The HSE warned last month that outbreaks of mumps have become widespread around the country.

“We’ve had a couple of cases of mumps in the last couple of days so it’s probably thrown us out a little bit,” O’Connor told Kerry Radio.

“In the group it’s the first time we’ve had anything like this so we’re just taking medical advice and following all the procedures that we’re meant to follow.

“I’d say it will probably rule out a some of our lads for the weekend and it’s probably a (case of) wait and see as to who else picks it up in the next couple of days. It’s thrown us out a little bit with regards to picking a team and being prepared.”

In a statement released today, the Kerry county board said they are following medical advice and relevant HSE protocols.

“All appropriate measures are being taken,” it added.

First-placed Kerry have won their four opening games, while Antrim are in second with three wins from three.

