Tomás Ó Sé confirmed as the new Kerry U20 football manager

KERRY FOOTBALL GREAT Tomás Ó Sé has been confirmed as the county’s new U20 football manager.

Tomás Ó Sé. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

The news was announced tonight at a Kerry county board meeting.

A statement added that he will be joined on his coaching team by Séamus Moynihan, Bryan Sheehan and Seán Walsh.

Ó Sé will fill the vacancy created by the departure of his former Kerry senior team-mate Declan O’Sullivan, who stepped down due to work commitments in July.

This season has seen Ó Sé involved in senior inter-county football as coach to the Offaly footballers, working alongside manager John Maughan.

It then seemed as if Ó Sé was set to replace Maughan in the Faithful hotseat with Offaly chairman Michael Duignan declaring the An Ghaeltacht native was interested in taking the position, but a change in work circumstances caused him to withdraw.

Aside from his Offaly role, Ó Sé has had coaching experience with UCC Sigerson Cup teams and Cork club side Glanmire.

Tomás Ó Sé celebrating Kerry's 2007 All-Ireland senior final win with team-mates. Source: Andrew Paton/INPHO

The Kingdom legend enjoyed a glittering playing career with his county. He won five All-Ireland senior football medals (2000, 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2009), while he also claimed five All-Star awards and was Footballer of the Year in 2004.

At club level he starred for his native An Ghaeltacht and later the Cork side Nemo Rangers, notably winning county and Munster senior titles with both clubs.

