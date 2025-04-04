Kevin De Bruyne to leave Manchester City at the end of the season

KEVIN DE BRUYNE is to leave Manchester City when his contract expires this summer, the player has announced.

The Belgium playmaker has helped City to six Premier League titles and the Champions League since signing in 2015.

The 33-year-old said in a statement on X that he would be saying goodbye to Manchester in the coming months.

“I’ll get straight to it and let you all know that these will be my final months as a Manchester City player,” he said.

“Nothing about this is easy to write, but as football players, we all know this day eventually comes.

“That day is here – and you deserve to hear it from me first.

“Football led me to all of you – and to this city. “Chasing my dream, not knowing this period would change my life.

“This city. This club. These people … gave me EVERYTHING.

“I had no choice but to give EVERYTHING back!

“And guess what – we won EVERYTHING.

“Whether we like it or not, it’s time to say goodbye.”

Speculation over De Bruyne’s future has grown throughout the season.

His influence on the side has decreased as fitness issues have taken their toll over the past two campaigns.

He nevertheless will leave the Etihad Stadium having been one of the most influential players in the club’s history.

He added: “Whether we like it or not, it’s time to say goodbye. Every story comes to an end but this has definitely been the best chapter.”