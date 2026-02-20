DROGHEDA UNITED MANAGER Kevin Doherty says the club’s board have to find a resolution to their differences because they won’t be in a good place going forward unless they do.

Speaking after his side snatched a late draw in the Louth derby with Dundalk at Oriel Park, Doherty opened up on 36 hours in which he barely ate or slept because of the strain of events this week.

Co-chairperson Joanna Byrne, who was in attendance for the 1-1 draw here, released a statement on Wednesday afternoon claiming that fellow board members expected her to resign because her position was untenable after calling for the Republic of Ireland to boycott games with Israel in the Nations League.

Drogheda, which is owned by American investment firm Trivela Group since 2023, responded with a club statement refuting Byrne’s version of events and cited criticism of Uefa has the primary factor in their concerns.

Doherty said everyone is entitled to voice their opinions, including himself, and he explained how the the situation could not be allowed fester.

“I’ll talk to anyone. I think I get on with most people. I have a great working relationship with all the people that you mentioned. And that’s why it just hit me, like, as a sort of a… ‘Oh, Jesus’ because it’s a tough place to be in the last couple of days because I knew what Dundalk were going to be like,” Doherty said.

“I listened to Ciarán [Kilduff]. I knew Ciarán would have them flying. I played them a couple of weeks ago. And I’m thinking, he’s able to go and prepare his team properly and I’m probably not eating or sleeping for the last 48 hours because of how much this has affected me. Because of how much I love my job here and how much as a club we’ve always been united.

“United by name, united by nature. And that’s all I want. That’s all I want is for resolution and for people to talk because, as I said, I’d absolutely back anybody having their own opinion. But we have to try and get it resolved and move on because otherwise we won’t be in a good place going into next weekend.”

Doherty admitted he’s unsure what happens next and if talks are planned with those above him in the boardroom, but stressed that suggestions Trivela pulling out of their ownership would be detrimental.

“I’d be absolutely devastated if that stopped. But as I said, I just want the club to be united. I want everybody to try and resolve the issues.

“I absolutely back everyone to have your own opinions. I heard something yesterday, other people talking about us, another manager, there’s nobody needing to be talking about us and censorship. Nobody at this club has said to anybody that we can’t have opinions.

“I don’t know. I hope it’s resolved. Don’t tell me that they don’t want it resolved. Everybody that’s involved in this, myself included, loves this football club. Absolutely love this football club. Love the town.

“Again, I’m a northside Dubliner, I’ve been in Drogheda for nine years and I absolutely love it. But I haven’t loved it the last couple of days. Just being honest. I haven’t loved it the last couple of days.

“I’m very much a believer that everybody has a right to their own opinion. And everybody can have their own opinion, myself included. It’s not about me, just to be clear, but you’re interviewing me so I’m telling you how I feel for me, it’s been very very tough to think about the match tonight and to prepare the players.

“I think we did a good job of it and I have to credit to my staff for that yesterday in particular because I was worried and concerned for everything, the whole club, everything, the whole club, everything that’s going on.

“We’ve had some unbelievable moments generally really good moments and we’ve had some tough, tough ones and it’s you talk about pro licenses and you talk about things so I can promise you don’t prepare you for some of the stuff I’ve been through in the last year, but look it is what it is I have to. I have to manage it the best I can and as I said it’s been really tough.”