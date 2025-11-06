'This is a guy you want' - Kevin O'Toole's journey from Ivy League to NYC and Ireland call-up

THE O’TOOLE FAMILY WhatsApp group has been flooded with messages, the excitement and pride palpable.

Kevin O’Toole was a surprise call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad this morning, and the news is slowly spreading across the pond in America.

His sister Jillian, who captained Treaty United in the Women’s Premier Division last season, is delighted to take a call in New Jersey.

New York City FC radio commentator Glenn Crooks is also happy to chat about the 26-year-old left-back

Not many Irish fans will have been familiar with Kevin O’Toole before today, but personal and professional ties offer further insight into the player and person.

“Getting a first call-up is something that he and we all will remember forever,” Jillian tells The 42. “Super proud of him and definitely well deserved.

“He had told us when he heard the news yesterday. He had been hoping it would come. Our whole family is just super excited for him, and really, it’s just a dream come true.”

O’Toole qualifies through his Dublin-born grandfather. Jillian details the connections.

“We’re a very proud Irish family. We have lots of family still in Ireland, some spread throughout the US.

“My dad still has really strong ties with his family over in Dublin and Ireland. He has been in touch with his cousins. My immediate family, we’ve all been texting a bunch throughout the day. A really cool moment.”

Kevin is the eldest of the three O’Toole siblings, with Jillian in the middle and younger brother, Patrick, also a footballer at University of Michigan.

From their back yard in Montclair, New Jersey, the game was a constant.

“The three of us grew up playing together always, and just kind of always inspired each other to stay in the game as well.

“My family and I actually lived in Poland for a couple of years when we were younger, the biggest thing I remember about that . . . Kevin was eight or nine at the time, and he just always had a soccer ball at his feet. Whether we were travelling, at school, at home, the ball was always at his feet.

“I’m so proud of him, and it’s so well deserved. Really for me, it’s been a long time coming so really excited to see him get his first call-up.”

Treaty United captain Jillian O'Toole. Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

The shared enthusiasm shines through once Crooks answers The 42‘s call.

“Kevin’s one of my guys!”

The radio commentator has had a front-row seat to O’Toole’s rise at New York City FC.

“This is a guy you want. The old saying, ‘Who would you want in the in the trench with you?’ Kevin O’Toole would be one of them.

“He went from little used to full-time player over his time here. The last two years, he’s been really the regular left-back for the most part, when it wasn’t so certain at first.”

O’Toole was drafted from Princeton University. “Not a hotbed for professional players,” as Crooks notes, with question marks raised in some quarter about how it would unfold.

A two-time Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year as a midfielder/winger, he was transforming into a full-back when he arrived at the MLS side’s academy.

“I know his college coach really well, Jim Barlow, and he just said, ‘Look, nothing’s going to surprise us about Kevin,’” says Crooks. “He was pretty certain that eventually he’d figure it out. And that’s what he does, he figures things out. Whatever role he’s put in, he figures out how to do it.

“He’s got really good attacking tendencies. The area where he really needed to work was on the defensive side, and he’s become a very good defender. He keeps learning his position, when to go forward, and we’ve seen him contribute more chances this year than in the past. You’ll often see him in the attacking third now as part of the unit, and that’s partly because of the new coach, Pascal Jansen, really insisting on it, and setting the team up so that the full-backs have a big role in the attack.”

Ryan Manning is suspended for Portugal, and Robbie Brady, Callum O’Dowda and Josh Honohan are struggling with injuries to varying degrees, which gives a sense of why Heimir Hallgrimsson has turned to O’Toole.

He could fit the bill at left-wing back: Ireland generally play a 5-3-2 system defensively, and switch to 3-5-2 in possession.

“Versatility is also a big part of of Kevin,” Crooks picks up. “Two games ago, he started as a left wing, which we hadn’t seen before here at New York City FC, but he’s also played full-back. He’s also played wing-back out of a back five. He’s been inverted, where in essence he’s in the role of the number six, the holding midfielder.

O'Toole facing Messi in the MLS. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“That versatility has really attracted him to the coach, too. He performs well wherever he is. He’s a tough hombre.

“He’s one of these players who is constantly asking the coach — not in an annoying way — but he’s watching film of himself, he wants to talk the game with the coaches, so he’s very invested in making himself better.

“This opportunity for him to get called in by Ireland is wonderful, and I think well deserved. I’m sure they’ve had clearer eyes than even me, as far as what they’re looking for.

“As the news spreads, everybody’s going to be happy for him, because he’s a delightful guy. Lovely guy.”

While New York City are in playoff action, all eyes will be on Dublin next week for the international window.

Jillian and the immediate family are plotting and planning to be there in person, however.

“I’m gonna see if I can come over for the game. That would be amazing,” the Treaty midfielder says.

“But wherever I am, whether it’s Ireland or in New Jersey supporting, we’ll be cheering loud and proud for him and the whole Irish team.”