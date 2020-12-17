BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 17 December 2020
Advertisement

Former Ireland international Kevin Sheedy appointed manager of Waterford

The 61-year-old will be assisted at the RSC by his former Everton team-mate Mike Newell.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 17 Dec 2020, 9:14 PM
24 minutes ago 2,797 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5304199
New Waterford boss Kevin Sheedy.
Image: EMPICS Sport
New Waterford boss Kevin Sheedy.
New Waterford boss Kevin Sheedy.
Image: EMPICS Sport

KEVIN SHEEDY IS the new manager of Waterford FC.

The League of Ireland club announced the appointment of the 61-year-old in a brief statement issued this evening, adding that “a number of new signings will be announced over the coming days” for the 2021 season.

Sheedy, who’s best remembered as the first Republic of Ireland player to score at a World Cup, will be assisted by his former Everton team-mate Mike Newell, who was a Premier League winner with Blackburn Rovers in 1995.

He’s the permanent successor to his ex-Ireland team-mate John Sheridan, who left Waterford in September after just eight games in charge to take over at Wigan Athletic.

Fran Rockett managed the Blues for the remainder of the 2020 season and guided them to a fifth-place finish, as they narrowly missed out on European qualification.

This will be Sheedy’s first full-time role in senior management. He had a short spell as caretaker joint-manager of Tranmere Rovers in 2001 and was later assistant boss at Hartlepool United.

The former two-time league winner with Everton would eventually return to the Toffees to take charge of the U18s. After 11 years, he departed in 2017 and had a stint as a youth coach with Al-Shabab in Saudi Arabia.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie