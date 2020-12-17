Former Ireland international Kevin Sheedy appointed manager of Waterford

KEVIN SHEEDY IS the new manager of Waterford FC.

The League of Ireland club announced the appointment of the 61-year-old in a brief statement issued this evening, adding that “a number of new signings will be announced over the coming days” for the 2021 season.

Sheedy, who’s best remembered as the first Republic of Ireland player to score at a World Cup, will be assisted by his former Everton team-mate Mike Newell, who was a Premier League winner with Blackburn Rovers in 1995.

He’s the permanent successor to his ex-Ireland team-mate John Sheridan, who left Waterford in September after just eight games in charge to take over at Wigan Athletic.

Fran Rockett managed the Blues for the remainder of the 2020 season and guided them to a fifth-place finish, as they narrowly missed out on European qualification.

This will be Sheedy’s first full-time role in senior management. He had a short spell as caretaker joint-manager of Tranmere Rovers in 2001 and was later assistant boss at Hartlepool United.

The former two-time league winner with Everton would eventually return to the Toffees to take charge of the U18s. After 11 years, he departed in 2017 and had a stint as a youth coach with Al-Shabab in Saudi Arabia.