BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Sunday 17 January 2021
Advertisement

Dana White says Khabib is considering making a return to UFC

The 32-year-old Russian had announced his retirement during October 2020.

By Press Association Saturday 16 Jan 2021, 11:27 PM
46 minutes ago 811 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5327441
Khabib Nurmagomedov at a press conference.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Khabib Nurmagomedov at a press conference.
Khabib Nurmagomedov at a press conference.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

UFC PRESIDENT DANA White has revealed Khabib Nurmagomedov could be tempted back into the octagon.

The 32-year-old Russian had announced his retirement in October 2020 after extending his perfect professional record to 29-0 with a submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Nurmagomedov was fighting for the first time since the death of his father last summer, and felt the time was right to bow out.

However, White met with Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi on Friday, and the UFC president confirmed during those discussions the prospect of a return to action had been discussed.

Speaking to ESPN in a video posted on the official UFC Twitter account, White revealed Nurmagomedov had suggested if there was “something spectacular” at the upcoming lightweight contests which feature Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, then he could be sparked into a return.

“Basically the way he feels right now, he’s accomplished everything he set out to accomplish,’ White said.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“He thought (Charles) Oliveira looked really good in his last fight against Tony Ferguson, so next Saturday we’ve got the McGregor/Poirier fight and (Michael) Chandler and (Dan) Hooker on there.

“So his words to me were: ‘I am going to watch this fight. I would never tie up the division, hold the belt or kept the belt away from anybody else.

“‘If these guys do something spectacular, show me something spectacular and make me want to come back and fight’.

“So I have a feeling that if someone delivers, it could be on the main event or co-event, and like I said he thought Oliveira looked good, if these guys can do something special, Khabib will fight them.”

White added: “He just needed some time to clear his head and (if) these guys do what I think they are going to do next weekend, it sounds like he might be interested in fighting one of them.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie