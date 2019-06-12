This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'He begged me, 'Please don't kill me', and he talks about a rematch?' - No McGregor sequel, says Khabib

The UFC lightweight champion said that in the last three years, McGregor has won only once – in an amateur boxing match.

By The42 Team Wednesday 12 Jun 2019, 8:59 PM
38 minutes ago 3,462 Views 6 Comments
Khabib Nurmagomedov dismantled Conor McGregor in October.
UFC LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPION Khabib Nurmagomedov has no plans for a rematch with Conor McGregor after his dominant victory in October.

Nurmagomedov overcame McGregor at UFC 229, ending the fight in the fourth round with a rear-naked choke move.

McGregor announced his retirement from mixed martial arts in March, though later backtracked on that decision, with Nurmagomedov having labelled the Irishman as a “jealous wife”.

But the possibility of a rematch appears slim, with the undefeated Russian fighter insisting McGregor has no right to take him on as things stand.

“What happened on 6 October is just beginning of my legacy, I’m very excited about my comeback,” Nurmagomedov told a news conference at his face off with interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier ahead of their UFC 242 unified bout in September.

“In the last three years, [McGregor] only has one victory in amateur boxing,” added the Russian, referring to his Irish adversary’s exhibition bout against Michael McGrane on Crumlin Boxing Club’s Good Friday show earlier this year.

“How does he deserve a rematch?

He tapped, he begged me, ‘Please don’t kill me’, and he talks about a rematch?

“Tony Ferguson is on the line, guys with a win streak are on the line, not a guy who didn’t do nothing in three years. I have a lot of work without him. Right now, I’m focused on 7 September.”

- Omni

About the author:

The42 Team

