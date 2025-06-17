THE GAA’S CENTRAL Council has changed the penalty for a foul on a player who catches a mark from a kickout, following a proposal from the Football Rules Committee [FRC].
The punishment has been changed from a 50m advanced free to a free on the spot where the foul occurs.
A GAA statement on Saturday confirmed the FRC had proposed the adjustment and The 42 understands it has been passed and comes into play for this weekend’s inter-county senior championship games.
Kerry v Cavan, Dublin v Cork, Down v Galway and Donegal v Louth are the All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-finals down for decision, with defending champions Armagh, Tyrone, Monaghan and Meath waiting in the last eight.
Advertisement
Kildare and Fermanagh, and Wicklow and Limerick, face off in the Tailteann Cup semi-finals.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
New kickout mark penalty to apply in this weekend's inter-county senior games
THE GAA’S CENTRAL Council has changed the penalty for a foul on a player who catches a mark from a kickout, following a proposal from the Football Rules Committee [FRC].
The punishment has been changed from a 50m advanced free to a free on the spot where the foul occurs.
A GAA statement on Saturday confirmed the FRC had proposed the adjustment and The 42 understands it has been passed and comes into play for this weekend’s inter-county senior championship games.
Kerry v Cavan, Dublin v Cork, Down v Galway and Donegal v Louth are the All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-finals down for decision, with defending champions Armagh, Tyrone, Monaghan and Meath waiting in the last eight.
Kildare and Fermanagh, and Wicklow and Limerick, face off in the Tailteann Cup semi-finals.
Check out the latest episode of The42′s GAA Weekly podcast here
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Change GAA