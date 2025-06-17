Advertisement
James Crombie/INPHO
New kickout mark penalty to apply in this weekend's inter-county senior games

The punishment has been changed to a free on the spot where the foul occurs.
6.37pm, 17 Jun 2025

THE GAA’S CENTRAL Council has changed the penalty for a foul on a player who catches a mark from a kickout, following a proposal from the Football Rules Committee [FRC].

The punishment has been changed from a 50m advanced free to a free on the spot where the foul occurs.

A GAA statement on Saturday confirmed the FRC had proposed the adjustment and The 42 understands it has been passed and comes into play for this weekend’s inter-county senior championship games.

Kerry v Cavan, Dublin v Cork, Down v Galway and Donegal v Louth are the All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-finals down for decision, with defending champions Armagh, Tyrone, Monaghan and Meath waiting in the last eight.

Kildare and Fermanagh, and Wicklow and Limerick, face off in the Tailteann Cup semi-finals.

