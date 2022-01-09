Kidderminster rewarded with Premier League test in FA Cup fourth round draw

Kidderminster Harriers players celebrate after Sam Austin's goal in their win against Reading.

Kidderminster Harriers players celebrate after Sam Austin's goal in their win against Reading.

NON-LEAGUE OUTFIT Kidderminster Harriers will host Premier League high-flyers West Ham United in the fourth round of the FA Cup, while Chelsea will play third-tier Plymouth Argyle after the draw was made this evening.

Kidderminster, who play in the sixth tier of English football, shocked Championship side Reading 2-1 in the third round of the competition on Saturday.

League One team Plymouth, who beat Birmingham City, will travel to face European champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, while non-league club Boreham Wood will visit Bournemouth, who are currently top of the second-tier Championship.

Cambridge United’s reward for beating top-flight strugglers Newcastle United is a home tie against Championship side Luton Town.

Manchester United or Aston Villa, who meet at Old Trafford on Monday, will play Middlesbrough, while Tottenham will face Brighton in an all-Premier League tie. Liverpool will play Cardiff City, while Manchester City host Fulham.

The fourth round will be played between 4 and 7 February.

FA Cup fourth round draw

Bournemouth v Boreham Wood

Cambridge United v Luton Town

Chelsea v Plymouth Argyle

Crystal Palace v Hartlepool United

Everton v Brentford

Huddersfield Town v Barnsley

Kidderminster Harriers v West Ham United

Liverpool v Cardiff City

Manchester City v Fulham

Manchester United or Aston Villa v Middlesbrough

Nottingham Forest or Arsenal v Leicester City

Peterborough United v QPR

Southampton v Coventry City

Stoke City vs Wigan Athletic

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

– © AFP 2022