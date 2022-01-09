Kidderminster rewarded with Premier League test in FA Cup fourth round draw

NON-LEAGUE OUTFIT Kidderminster Harriers will host Premier League high-flyers West Ham United in the fourth round of the FA Cup, while Chelsea will play third-tier Plymouth Argyle after the draw was made this evening.
Kidderminster, who play in the sixth tier of English football, shocked Championship side Reading 2-1 in the third round of the competition on Saturday.
League One team Plymouth, who beat Birmingham City, will travel to face European champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, while non-league club Boreham Wood will visit Bournemouth, who are currently top of the second-tier Championship.
Cambridge United’s reward for beating top-flight strugglers Newcastle United is a home tie against Championship side Luton Town.
Manchester United or Aston Villa, who meet at Old Trafford on Monday, will play Middlesbrough, while Tottenham will face Brighton in an all-Premier League tie. Liverpool will play Cardiff City, while Manchester City host Fulham.
The fourth round will be played between 4 and 7 February.
FA Cup fourth round draw
- Bournemouth v Boreham Wood
- Cambridge United v Luton Town
- Chelsea v Plymouth Argyle
- Crystal Palace v Hartlepool United
- Everton v Brentford
- Huddersfield Town v Barnsley
- Kidderminster Harriers v West Ham United
- Liverpool v Cardiff City
- Manchester City v Fulham
- Manchester United or Aston Villa v Middlesbrough
- Nottingham Forest or Arsenal v Leicester City
- Peterborough United v QPR
- Southampton v Coventry City
- Stoke City vs Wigan Athletic
- Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City
