Kidderminster rewarded with Premier League test in FA Cup fourth round draw

After stunning Championship outfit Reading yesterday, the non-league side will host West Ham.

By AFP Sunday 9 Jan 2022, 5:49 PM
37 minutes ago 1,936 Views 0 Comments
Kidderminster Harriers players celebrate after Sam Austin's goal in their win against Reading.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

NON-LEAGUE OUTFIT Kidderminster Harriers will host Premier League high-flyers West Ham United in the fourth round of the FA Cup, while Chelsea will play third-tier Plymouth Argyle after the draw was made this evening.

Kidderminster, who play in the sixth tier of English football, shocked Championship side Reading 2-1 in the third round of the competition on Saturday.

League One team Plymouth, who beat Birmingham City, will travel to face European champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, while non-league club Boreham Wood will visit Bournemouth, who are currently top of the second-tier Championship.

Cambridge United’s reward for beating top-flight strugglers Newcastle United is a home tie against Championship side Luton Town.

Manchester United or Aston Villa, who meet at Old Trafford on Monday, will play Middlesbrough, while Tottenham will face Brighton in an all-Premier League tie. Liverpool will play Cardiff City, while Manchester City host Fulham.

The fourth round will be played between 4 and 7 February.

FA Cup fourth round draw

  • Bournemouth v Boreham Wood
  • Cambridge United v Luton Town
  • Chelsea v Plymouth Argyle
  • Crystal Palace v Hartlepool United
  • Everton v Brentford
  • Huddersfield Town v Barnsley
  • Kidderminster Harriers v West Ham United
  • Liverpool v Cardiff City
  • Manchester City v Fulham
  • Manchester United or Aston Villa v Middlesbrough
  • Nottingham Forest or Arsenal v Leicester City
  • Peterborough United v QPR
  • Southampton v Coventry City
  • Stoke City vs Wigan Athletic
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City

– © AFP 2022

