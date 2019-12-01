Kilcoo crowned Ulster champions for first time after thrilling win over Naomh Conaill

MICKEY MORAN WON his fourth Ulster club SFC title as manager as Kilcoo edged past Naomh Conaill by 2-11 to 2-9 in today’s final at Healy Park.

The Down club were beaten in their previous two trips to the provincial decider in 2012 and 2016 but they held off a late comeback by Naomh Conaill.

Aidan Branagan’s first-half goal sent Kilcoo seven ahead, but goals from Charles McGuinness and Jeaic McKelvey left the Donegal outfit just a point behind at the interval.

Daryl Branagan fired in Kilcoo’s second goal shortly after the restart and they prevailed by two points in the finish.

More to follow…

