Moorefield maintain Kildare three-in-a-row title bid as final with Newbridge rivals awaits

IT WILL BE an all-Newbridge clash again in the Kildare senior football final this year after Sarsfields and Moorefield both emerged successfully from their semi-final clashes this afternoon in St Conleth’s Park.

2016 champions Sarsfields prevailed 0-9 to 0-5 in the opening game at the Newbridge venue against 2017 beaten finalists Celbridge.

The second game was a repeat of last year’s county final with Moorefield maintaining their three-in-a-row title bid as they saw off Athy by 2-10 to 1-11.

It will be the fifth time this decade the neighbouring clubs have contested the Kildare senior decider with Moorefield winning out in 2010, 2013 and 2014 (after a replay) while Sarsfields triumphed in 2016.

Conditions marred the first match with the sides tied 0-3 apiece at the break before Sarsfields pulled clear in the second half. Newly-appointed Wicklow senior manager Davy Burke saw his Sarsfields side win by four points with Caoimhin McDonnell (0-3), Ben McCormack (0-2) and Barry Coffey (0-2) all hitting key scores. Paddy Brophy top scored with 0-3 for Celbridge.

A strong start paved the way for Moorefield’s victory. They were in front 1-9 to 0-4 at the interval and their position was strengthened further earlier in the second half when Eanna O’Connor grabbed their second goal. Athy fought back with Niall Kelly netting but two points was as close as they got with the 2017 Leinster club kingpins prevailing.

Kildare SFC semi-final results

Sarsfields 0-9 Celbridge 0-5

Moorefield 2-10 Athy 1-11

