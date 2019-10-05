This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 5 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Moorefield maintain Kildare three-in-a-row title bid as final with Newbridge rivals awaits

Moorefield will take on Sarsfields in this year’s senior decider in the county.

By The42 Team Saturday 5 Oct 2019, 6:35 PM
6 minutes ago 101 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4838797
Eanna O'Connor scored a goal for Moorefield in today's semi-final against Athy.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Eanna O'Connor scored a goal for Moorefield in today's semi-final against Athy.
Eanna O'Connor scored a goal for Moorefield in today's semi-final against Athy.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

IT WILL BE an all-Newbridge clash again in the Kildare senior football final this year after Sarsfields and Moorefield both emerged successfully from their semi-final clashes this afternoon in St Conleth’s Park.

2016 champions Sarsfields prevailed 0-9 to 0-5 in the opening game at the Newbridge venue against 2017 beaten finalists Celbridge.

The second game was a repeat of last year’s county final with Moorefield maintaining their three-in-a-row title bid as they saw off Athy by 2-10 to 1-11.

It will be the fifth time this decade the neighbouring clubs have contested the Kildare senior decider with Moorefield winning out in 2010, 2013 and 2014 (after a replay) while Sarsfields triumphed in 2016.

Conditions marred the first match with the sides tied 0-3 apiece at the break before Sarsfields pulled clear in the second half. Newly-appointed Wicklow senior manager Davy Burke saw his Sarsfields side win by four points with Caoimhin McDonnell (0-3), Ben McCormack (0-2) and Barry Coffey (0-2) all hitting key scores. Paddy Brophy top scored with 0-3 for Celbridge.

A strong start paved the way for Moorefield’s victory. They were in front 1-9 to 0-4 at the interval and their position was strengthened further earlier in the second half when Eanna O’Connor grabbed their second goal. Athy fought back with Niall Kelly netting but two points was as close as they got with the 2017 Leinster club kingpins prevailing.

Kildare SFC semi-final results

  • Sarsfields 0-9 Celbridge 0-5
  • Moorefield 2-10 Athy 1-11

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie