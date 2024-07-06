LIVE: Kilkenny v Clare, All-Ireland SHC semi-final

And here is the Clare team that has been named to start:
1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)
2. Adam Hogan (Feakle), 3. Conor Cleary (Kilmaley — captain), 4. Conor Leen (Corofin)
5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara), 7. David McInerney (Tulla),
8. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), 9. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)
10. Tony Kelly (Ballyea), 11. Mark Rodgers (Scariff), 12. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)
13. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), 14. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg Ennis), 15. David Reidy (Éire Óg Ennis).
Here’s how the Kilkenny team has been named to start:
1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)
2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan),
5. David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge), 6. Richie Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 7. Mikey Carey (Young Irelands)
8. Cian Kenny (James Stephens), 9. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels — captain)
10 Adrian Mullen (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 11. TJ Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 12. John Donnelly (Thomastown)
13. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 14. Billy Ryan (Graigue Ballycallan), 15. Eoin Cody (Shamrocks Ballyhale)
Kilkenny v Clare on All-Ireland semi-final day: Round 3
They go again! It’s the third year in-a-row that Kilkenny and Clare are meeting in the final four of the All-Ireland hurling championship. Kilkenny currently lead the rivalry 2-0 after last year’s incredible battle that was effectively decided by a terrific save by Eoin Murphy.
We’ll have team line-ups for you and any late changes that arise before the 3pm throw-in so do stay with us for the afternoon.