LIVE: Kilkenny v Clare, All-Ireland SHC semi-final

Kilkenny v Clare on All-Ireland semi-final day: Round 3

They go again! It’s the third year in-a-row that Kilkenny and Clare are meeting in the final four of the All-Ireland hurling championship. Kilkenny currently lead the rivalry 2-0 after last year’s incredible battle that was effectively decided by a terrific save by Eoin Murphy.

We’ll have team line-ups for you and any late changes that arise before the 3pm throw-in so do stay with us for the afternoon.