This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 10 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Majestic Dalton fires Kilkenny one step closer to league four-in-a-row

Kilkenny will face Galway in the Division 1 camogie league final.

By Daragh Ó'Conchúir Sunday 10 Mar 2019, 4:59 PM
54 minutes ago 1,866 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4533621
Chloe Sigerson gets the ball away with Anna Farrell in close attention.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Chloe Sigerson gets the ball away with Anna Farrell in close attention.
Chloe Sigerson gets the ball away with Anna Farrell in close attention.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

A MAJESTIC PERFORMANCE by Anne Dalton gave Kilkenny a 0-12 to 0-9 victory over rivals Cork in the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 Semi-Final in Carriganore.

Only Galway stand in the Stripeywomen’s way of becoming just the third team to complete a four-in-a-row as a result of their sensational 2-14 to 0-4 defeat of Limerick at St Brendan’s Park.

Reigning Player of the Year Dalton was magnificent for Kilkenny, scoring four points from play in a more advanced role than has been the case in recent years and with Michelle Quilty landing six from frees, Ann Downey’s troops were able to turn around a one-point interval deficit to advance to the decider.

Indeed it was in the first half that the foundation for the triumph was put down, given that Cork had the benefit of a very strong wind and struggled to make it count on the scoreboard.

In fact it was Kilkenny that carved out an early two-point advantage, Dalton returning a loose clearance with interest after Quilty had converted a couple of frees either side of one from Orla Cotter, who was Cork’s leading scorer with five points.

Dalton and Katie Power added fine points for Kilkenny but Cotter landed a lovely score from play later on and young attacker, Clíona Healy helped herself to two, one after a brave save by Noreside goalie Emma Kavanagh.

Michelle Teehan with Orla Cronin Cork's Orla Cronin with Michelle Teehan. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Yet at only 0-7 to 0-6 at half time, the All-Ireland champions were up against it.

Though Cotter extended Cork’s advantage within seconds of the resumption, Kilkenny, who introduced Denise Gaule for the second half, shot the next six points to put some daylight between the sides.

Quilty doubled her own personal tally with three more successful shots from frees, Gaule converted another from distance and as Dalton shot two more points, they established a 0-12 to 0-8 lead.

Kilkenny failed to score in the last 12 minutes plus three of additional time but Cork needed a goal and all they could manage was a point from Julia White so it was the Black and Ambers who progressed.

Noreen Coen scores a free Galway's Noreen Coen scores a free in Birr. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The conditions were similarly difficult in Birr as in Waterford but for the fifth consecutive year, Limerick fell at the penultimate hurdle.

It was the manner of the defeat that will grate with both players and manager Declan Nash however, as they followed an unbeaten group phase with a limp performance against a powerful Galway unit.

Niamh Hanniffy, who has had a tremendous start to the year not just for county but with the University of Limerick in their successful Ashbourne Cup campaign, carried on her goal-scoring run with an early major for Galway to lead by 1-2 to 0-0 after just four minutes.

Niamh Mulcahy converted a free in the seventh minute but there was absolutely nothing for the Shannonsiders to take from the opening half as they were blown away by Galway.

Ailish O'Reilly and Sophie O'Callaghan Galway's Ailish O'Reilly skips away from Sophie O'Callaghan. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Four pointed frees by Carrie Dolan and a pair from play by Noreen Coen propelled them to lead, with Ailish O’Reilly and Niamh Kilkenny also on the mark to make it 1-8 to 0-1 at the change of ends.

Rebecca Delee was denied a goal that Limerick desperately needed early in the second half by Galway netminder Sarah Healy.

Mulcahy doubled Limerick’s tally from another placed ball but it remained largely one-way traffic.

O’Reilly, who like Hanniffy has enjoyed a strong league to date, grabbed Galway’s second goal mid-way through the second half as the torment continued for Limerick.

The scoring rate dropped as Cathal Murray emptied his bench but Limerick were still unable to register even one score from play, Mulcahy providing their four points.

In contrast, Galway had six individual scorers. O’Reilly was a constant threat and finished with a goal and four points, three of those points coming from frees, while the ever-industrious Ann Marie Starr and Coen also added scores in the most comprehensive of victories.

The relegation play-off between Offaly and Wexford scheduled for Coolock, did not take place as scheduled, with Wexford refusing to play with both teams in attendance.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Ó'Conchúir
@RebelDevil71

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Out of 10: How did you rate Ireland in their dominant four-try win over France?
    Out of 10: How did you rate Ireland in their dominant four-try win over France?
    Bonus-point win over les Bleus boosts Schmidt's Ireland before Wales trip
    As it happened: Ireland v France, Six Nations
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FRANCE
    Big performance against les Bleus can ease concerns over Schmidt's Ireland
    Big performance against les Bleus can ease concerns over Schmidt's Ireland
    'He could have another eight years or more at the highest level, which is scary!'
    'What actually changed my mindset was reading a bit of McCaw’s book'
    FOOTBALL
    Messi penalty helps Barcelona rally from behind to restore seven-point lead
    Messi penalty helps Barcelona rally from behind to restore seven-point lead
    Lewandowski reaches landmark feat in six-goal rout as Bayern leapfrog Dortmund to go top
    Solari vows to fight on at Real Madrid as he arrives eighty minutes late for press conference
    IRELAND
    Madigan nails 88th-minute conversion to give Lam's Bristol a vital win
    Madigan nails 88th-minute conversion to give Lam's Bristol a vital win
    Seamus Coleman withdraws from Everton starting XI before kick-off due to illness
    Ireland captain Best 'fairly certain' he will retire after this year's World Cup

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie