Former All-Ireland senior winner joins Cody's Kilkenny management team for 2021

CONOR PHELAN HAS been added to Brian Cody’s Kilkenny senior hurling management team for the 2021 season.

The Clara man won an All-Ireland senior medal under Cody as a player in 2003, coming on as a substitute in the final win over Cork.

He also featured in the following year’s senior decider when Kilkenny lost to Cork while the forward had been part of All-Ireland U21 winning successes in both of those seasons of 2003 and 2004.

Kilkenny GAA wishes to announce that Conor Phelan of @ClaraGAA will be joining the Kilkenny senior hurling management team for the 2021 season. — Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) January 20, 2021

He was forced to bring his inter-county senior career to a close in 2005 due to a heart problem but remarkably was able to return to play hurling as he helped Kilkenny lift the All-Ireland intermediate crown in 2008 and his club Clara end their 27-year wait for county senior hurling glory in 2013.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

In recent years Phelan, a former Gaelic Games development officer in Waterford IT, has been involved in coaching with his club and helped out with Ireland shinty teams.

In 2016 he was a selector with the Kilkenny senior camogie team that captured their first All-Ireland final success in 22 years.

Phelan will work under Cody, who is at the helm for a 23rd season with Kilkenny, and alongside a management team that also includes selectors James McGarry and Martin Comerford, and S&C coach Michael Comerford.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!