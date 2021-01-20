BE PART OF THE TEAM

Former All-Ireland senior winner joins Cody's Kilkenny management team for 2021

Conor Phelan won an All-Ireland senior medal under Brian Cody back in 2003.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 20 Jan 2021, 2:56 PM
7 minutes ago 177 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5330446
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

CONOR PHELAN HAS been added to Brian Cody’s Kilkenny senior hurling management team for the 2021 season.

The Clara man won an All-Ireland senior medal under Cody as a player in 2003, coming on as a substitute in the final win over Cork.

He also featured in the following year’s senior decider when Kilkenny lost to Cork while the forward had been part of All-Ireland U21 winning successes in both of those seasons of 2003 and 2004.

 

He was forced to bring his inter-county senior career to a close in 2005 due to a heart problem but remarkably was able to return to play hurling as he helped Kilkenny lift the All-Ireland intermediate crown in 2008 and his club Clara end their 27-year wait for county senior hurling glory in 2013.

In recent years Phelan, a former Gaelic Games development officer in Waterford IT, has been involved in coaching with his club and helped out with Ireland shinty teams.

In 2016 he was a selector with the Kilkenny senior camogie team that captured their first All-Ireland final success in 22 years.

Phelan will work under Cody, who is at the helm for a 23rd season with Kilkenny, and alongside a management team that also includes selectors James McGarry and Martin Comerford, and S&C coach Michael Comerford.

