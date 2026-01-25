More Stories
Offaly's Adam Screeney collides with Kilkenny's Mikey Butler. ©INPHO
FreeWinning Start

Kilkenny hold off Offaly challenge with strong finish to get off the mark

Eoin Cody scored 10 points for Kilkenny while Adam Screeney finished with 0-9.
4.36pm, 25 Jan 2026

Kilkenny 0-20

Offaly 0-16 

EOIN CODY SCORED 10 points as Kilkenny made a winning start to their Division 1A hurling league campaign after holding off a spirited challenge from Offaly.

Kilkenny failed to score until the 11th minute when Cody opened their account, but then took a 0-9 to 0-6 lead into the half-time break. They were just one point in front coming into the final 10 minutes of the game, with Patrick Taaffe’s point keeping Offaly in touch.

Adam Screeney top-scored for Offaly with nine points but it was Derek Lyng’s side who produced the stronger finish with Cody, Paddy Deegan and Shane Murphy grabbing the insurance scores for Kilkenny. Mossy Keoghan also scored during the closing stages to bring his final tally to three points and help secure the win.

Next up for Kilkenny is a trip to Limerick on 8 February while Offaly are back in action again next Sunday to host All-Ireland champions Tipperary, who opened their league campaign with a win over Galway on Saturday.

****

