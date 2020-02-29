This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kilkenny get off the mark in Brian Dowling era with second-half goal key

The Cats secured their first league win after a shock defeat to Clare last time out.

By Daragh Ó'Conchúir Saturday 29 Feb 2020, 6:03 PM
https://the42.ie/5027624
Kilkenny camogie manager Brian Dowling.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

KILKENNY SECURED THEIR first win of the Brian Dowling era in the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagie Division 1 campaign on a 1-10 to 0-8 scoreline over Offaly at Dr Tierney Park, Graiguenamanagh.

Four points from Denise Gaule and a critical Danielle Morrissey goal straight from the restart helped Dowling’s transitional crew edge clear of a gritty Offaly side that certainly gave Albert Kelly plenty cause for positivity despite the reverse.

In their opening tie last weekend, the Noresiders suffered a shock defeat to Clare that dealt a significant blow to their title aspirations and the concession of a number of frees would have left him dissatisfied in the opening period.

Today, Debbie Flynn and Mairéad Teehan converted three of those to scores while Gaule helped herself to three of her own to make it 0-4 to 0-3 at half-time.

Laura Murphy was introduced by Dowling and she made a strong impact but it was Morrissey’s goal that gave Kilkenny the important breathing space.

denise-gaule-has-a-shot-blocked-by-lorraine-kenna Kilkenny's Denise Gaule has a shot blocked by Lorraine Kenna of Offaly. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Miriam Walsh, Katie Nolan, Gaule and Michelle Teehan stretched the Black and Ambers’ advantage to eight and though Offaly continued to battle, Flynn and Michaela Morkan splitting the posts, Kilkenny had done enough as life after Ann Downey continues.

Today’s other Division 1, Group 1 fixture between Clare and Cork was postponed, while Tipperary were 2-6 to 0-1 winners over Dublin in their Division 2, Group 3 tie.

- Additional reporting by Emma Duffy

