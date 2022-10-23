Remarkable Kilmacud Crokes finish strong to defend hurling crown and repeat double glory

Kilmacud Crokes 0-20

Na Fianna 0-17

Daire Walsh reports from Parnell Park

OISÍN O’ROURKE, RONAN Hayes and Cian Ó Cathasaigh struck late points at Parnell Park this afternoon as 14-man Kilmacud Crokes completed a ‘double’ double with victory over Na Fianna in the Dublin Senior Hurling Championship final.

As well as retaining their crown at this grade, the Stillorgan club can proudly call themselves top-tier senior hurling and football champions for a second year in succession. Having lost out to the same opposition in both the 2021 decider and last weekend’s big ball showpiece, this game represented further heartbreak for Na Fianna at the hands of their Kilmacud.

Following early traded efforts between Fergal Whitely and Dublin senior hurler Donal Burke, Crokes took control with unanswered points from Oisin O’Rorke (two), Micheal Roche and Alex Considine. However, Sean Currie’s superbly-executed sideline cut lifted Na Fianna’s spirits and the Glasnevin men were on level terms by the 18th minute thanks in no small part to three scores by the excellent Burke.

Considine and O’Rorke (two) helped to keep Crokes in the ascendancy and while Andrew Jamieson-Murphy and Burke (two) ensured parity was once again restored, a fifth O’Rorke free gave the holders a slender 0-10 to 0-9 cushion at the interval.

Yet Na Fianna were determined to leave their imprint on this encounter and – in addition to 0-4 from the increasingly-influential Burke – Jamieson-Murphy (two) and Diarmuid Clerkin raised white flags to move Na Fianna three clear (0-16 to 0-13) at the end of the third-quarter mark.

Crokes didn’t panic, however, and their deficit was wiped out when O’Rorke (two) and Dara Purcell posted scores in quick succession.

Na Fianna regained the initiative with an 11th point from Burke, but despite losing Considine to a straight red card with two minutes left in normal time, Ronan Hayes and Ó Cathasaigh supplemented O’Rorke’s latest two-point salvo to get Crokes over the line.

Scorers for Kilmacud Crokes: Oisin O’Rorke 0-9 (7f), Fergal Whitely, Alex Considine 0-2 each, Cian Mac Gabhann, Cian Ó Cathasaigh, Brian Hayes, Dara Purcell, Caolan Conway, Micheal Roche, Ronan Hayes 0-1 each.

Scorers for Na Fianna: Donal Burke 0-11 (6f), Andrew Jamieson-Murphy 0-4, Sean Currie (s/line), Diarmuid Clerkin 0-1 each.

Kilmacud Crokes

1. Eddie Gibbons

24. Cian Mac Gabhann, 3. Darragh Butler, 4. Cian Ryan

5. Davy Crowe, 6. Mark Grogan, 7. Cian Ó Cathasaigh

8. Brian Hayes 9. Dara Purcell

10. Caolan Conway, 12. Fergal Whitely, 11. Oisin O’Rorke

13. Michael Roche, 14. Ronan Hayes, 15. Alex Considine

Subs

19. Brendan Scanlon for Conway (45)

17. Rob O’Loughlin for Roche (47)

28. Bill O’Carroll for Ryan (55)

21. Fionn O Ceallaigh for Purcell (59)

20. Ronan Costello for Ronan Hayes (67)

Na Fianna

1. Jonathan Tracey

2. Sean Burke, 3. Conor McHugh, 4. Hugh Fenlon

5. Donal Ryan, 6. Liam Rushe, 7. Diarmuid Clerkin

23. Micheal Murphy, 9. Peter Feeney

15. Colin Currie, 8. Tom Brennan, 13. Sean Currie

11. Donal Burke, 14. Andrew Jamieson-Murphy, 10. Feargal Breathnach

Subs

17. Sean Baxter for Brennan (26)

22. Sean Ryan for Murphy (51)

21. Matthew Oliver for Ryan (55)

12. Shane Barrett for Jamieson-Murphy (59)

Referee: Thomas Gleeson.

