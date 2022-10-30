Darcy on the double to end Kilruane MacDonaghs' 37-year wait for Tipp title

Kilruane MacDonaghs 2-20

Kiladangan 1-16

KILRUANE MACDONAGHS ENDED a 37-year wait to become Tipperary SHC champions as Cian Darcy’s two goals fired them to a thrilling comeback victory over neighbours Kiladangan.

Behind by five at half-time in this replay, Kilruane hit 2-13 in the second half to Kiladangan’s 0-7, Darcy’s second goal in the 62nd minute pushing the gap out to an unassailable six points. A point would’ve probably been enough but Darcy bulleted the ball to the net from an acute angle to send MacDonaghs’ fans into ecstasy.

Darcy’s first, in the 48th minute, had made it 1-15 to 1-11 after a fine move involving Conor Austin, Kian O’Kelly, and captain Jerome Cahill. Cahill, wearing no. 30 instead of 11 as a mark of respect to Dillon Quirke, lifted the Dan Breen Cup and remembered Quirke in his speech.

The Ballygunner scouts among the crowd will be happy to have watched these two go blow-for-blow for another hour; Kilruane are now left with a week to celebrate and recover ahead of their Munster SHC quarter-final with the All-Ireland champions at Walsh Park.

It capped a week when two of Tipperary’s All-Ireland club champions of yesteryear, MacDonaghs and Roscrea, lifted silverware. MacDonaghs senior champions again, Roscrea senior again after winning the premier intermediate title.

Kiladangan, meanwhile, will wonder how this got away from them. The club’s golden generation, champions in 2020, suffering a third final loss in seven seasons after a match they dominated for the opening half-half. But Kilruane, already without the injured Craig Morgan, and with man of the match Niall O’Meara hobbling due to a knee injury and Jack Peters also battling through a hamstring strain, never gave up hope.

There were three changes before the first whistle. Kilruane opted against a repeat of the Peter Canavan substitution tactic, with Séamus Hennessy on the bench and Conor Austin starting. For Kiladangan, Tipperary All-Ireland U20 winner Billy Seymour and John O’Meara dropped out for Dan O’Meara and Daragh Butler. The imposing figure of Dan O’Meara at full-forward caused trouble for Kilruane and they never seemed to settle on their defensive match-ups until the break.

Kiladangan had five of the first six points as wides again troubled Kilruane early doors, striking three in that period. The gap could’ve been more as Bryan McLoughney, fouled by Jack Peters, won a penalty. Tipperary senior goalie Barry Hogan came up to take it but his U20 counterpart Páidí Williams made a flying save to his left.

Brothers Tom and Dan O’Meara, who had already registered a point each from play, combined for the opening goal in the 17th minute, Tom taking a low shot that seemed to bounce awkwardly, deceiving Williams to reach the net.

Kilruane’s forwards failed to score from play in the first half, with Jerome Cahill, tightly marked by Jason Quigley, dropping deeper to get involved. Willie Cleary’s frees kept them in touch but McLoughney was also in sharp-shooting form, scoring two placed balls from well inside his own half and adding the final score from play, 1-9 to 0-7 at half-time.

Whatever Liam O’Kelly said, Kilruane re-emerged inspired, landing their first six shots. McAdams became their first forward to score from play, and he set up two more, for Willie Cleary (free), after being cynically hauled down by Quigley when through on goal, and Darcy. He added another from a sideline cut to level the game for the first time in 37 minutes before Darcy put them ahead, 0-14 to 1-10.

McLoughney, perfect from his first six placed balls, suddenly was missing the target. He hit three frees wide as Billy Seymour came on to take over free-taking duties. Tipperary senior Willie Connors was taken off, outscored by his marker Aaron Morgan. Still, Paul Flynn levelled it up briefly before Willie Cleary responded with a point.

Darcy’s first goal put Kilruane four ahead and while Seymour’s frees and Flynn’s best efforts kept Kiladangan in touch entering added time, Darcy was in inspired form and after winning two tap-over frees for Willie Cleary, he finished this one off for once and for all.

Scorers for Kilruane MacDonaghs: Willie Cleary 0-11 (10f), Cian Darcy 2-2, Seán McAdams 0-2 (1sl), James Cleary 0-1, Conor Austin 0-1, Mark O’Neill 0-1, Aaron Morgan 0-1, Kian O’Kelly 0-1.

Scorers for Kiladangan: Bryan McLoughney 0-8 (5f, 1 65), Tom O’Meara 1-1, Paul Flynn 0-3, Billy Seymour 0-2 (2f), Tadhg Gallagher 0-1, Dan O’Meara 0-1.

Kilruane MacDonaghs:

1. Páidí Williams

12. Aaron Morgan, 3. Jack Peters, 7. Eoin Hogan

4. Kieran Cahill, 6. Niall O’Meara, 2. James Cleary

5. Conor Austin, 9. Mark O’Neill

10. Willie Cleary, 8. Seán McAdams, 14. Kian O’Kelly

18. Thomas Cleary, 30. Jerome Cahill (capt), 15. Cian Darcy

Subs:

13. Séamus Hennessy for Peters (48)

34. Brian ‘Buggy’ O’Meara for McAdams (60+1)

3. Jack Peters for Austin (60+1-60+2, blood)

Kiladangan:

1. Barry Hogan

17. Daragh Butler, 3. James Quigley, 5. David Sweeney

4. Darren Moran, 6. Alan Flynn (capt), 7. Declan McGrath

8. Tadhg Gallagher, 9. Tom O’Meara

10. Seán Hayes, 11. Joe Gallagher, 14. Paul Flynn

13. Bryan McLoughney, 19. Dan O’Meara, 15. Willie Connors

Subs:

26. Darragh Flannery for Moran (30+1)

12. Billy Seymour for Connors (44)

18. Jack Loughnane for T O’Meara (49)

23. Rúairí Gleeson for Hayes (56)

22. Matthew Cleary for D O’Meara (60)

Ref: Conor Doyle (Silvermines)