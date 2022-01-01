Membership : Access or Sign Up
Jurgen Klopp to miss Chelsea clash after ‘suspected’ positive Covid test

The Liverpool manager reported mild symptoms and is self isolating.

By Press Association Saturday 1 Jan 2022, 2:27 PM
1 hour ago 1,394 Views 1 Comment
Klopp will miss the match at Chelsea.
Image: Nick Potts/PA Images
Image: Nick Potts/PA Images

JURGEN KLOPP WILL miss Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday after returning what the club called a “suspected” positive test for coronavirus.

Liverpool confirmed Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders will take charge for the fixture, and said no further players have been affected beyond the three previously confirmed by Klopp.

Liverpool said in a statement: “Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result.

“The Reds manager, who reported mild symptoms ahead of the fixture, is now isolating.

“Assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders will therefore lead the team for the 4.30pm GMT kick-off at Stamford Bridge.

“Testing of the entire first-team set-up has revealed no further positive cases within the playing squad in addition to the three confirmed by Klopp on Friday.

“Three backroom staff members have returned suspected positive results, however.”

Klopp revealed on Friday that three players, whom he declined to name, had tested positive for the virus and would be ruled out of the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Despite distancing himself from suggestions the game could be in danger, he described each new day as a “lottery” as he awaited news of new cases.

Bristol Rovers’ New Year’s Day trip to Leyton Orient was postponed hours before kick-off due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Rovers squad.

