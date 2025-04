Can you name the winner of the Aintree Hurdle? Constitution Hill Lossiemouth

Wodhooh Impaire et Passe

This week,Claire Melia became the first Irish basketball player to come through the domestic system and go on to earn a European club medal. What county is she from? Dublin Roscommon

Leitrim Kildare

Who scored the winner as Nottingham Forest beat Man United on Tuesday? Ryan Yates Morgan Gibbs-White

Chris Wood Anthony Elanga

Who scored a hat-trick in Ireland's Six Nations win over Italy? Anna McGann Aoife Dalton

Amee-Leigh Costigan Linda Djougang

Which Irish athlete broke a longstanding national record last weekend? Rhasidat Adeleke Sarah Lavin

Efrem Gidey Andrew Coscoran

Who were crowned Division 3 football league champions on Sunday? Clare Fermanagh

Kildare Offaly

Ma'a Nonu became the oldest man to play in the Top 14 at the weekend. What age is he? 42 43

44 45

Can you name the Irish international who scored from the halfway line for her club? Ruesha Littlejohn Heather Payne

Caitlin Hayes Katie McCabe

Which of these players won the Texas Children’s Houston Open? Rory McIlroy Min Woo Lee

Scottie Scheffler Gary Woodland