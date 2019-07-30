This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 30 July, 2019
Beale skips Wallabies exodus to sign on with the Waratahs

The 30-year-old has signed a new one-year contract to play for Australia beyond the World Cup.

By AFP Tuesday 30 Jul 2019, 9:36 AM
Beale in action against Argentina in the Rugby Championship.
Image: Getty Images
Beale in action against Argentina in the Rugby Championship.
Image: Getty Images

WALLABIES BACK KURTLEY Beale has signed a new one-year contract, after opting against joining an exodus of Australian players following the World Cup.

The decision keeps Beale with his much-depleted Super Rugby side the NSW Waratahs, whose out-half Bernard Foley is headed to Japan and whose star fullback Israel Folau was sacked over homophobic comments.

“I’m really enjoying my rugby here in Australia,” Beale said in an interview on Fox Sports television, saying he was “very excited to put pen to paper”.

Wallabies David Pocock, Will Genia, Christian Lealiifano, Will Genia, Samu Kerevi and Quade Cooper are all moving to Japan after the World Cup, according to reports, while another phalanx of players are shifting to Europe.

Beale has 83 Test caps and currently plays in the centre, but can play in most positions across the backline, making him a valuable squad player.

The 30-year-old said he was keen to win some silverware with the Sydney-based Waratahs.

“I feel like there’s a lot more to achieve in Australian rugby with the Waratahs as well, I know there’s a new generation of players coming through and I feel like I can put myself in positions to be able to achieve some special moments.”

© AFP 2019

