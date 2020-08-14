This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 14 August, 2020
Emotional Kyren Wilson reaches Crucible final after dramatic deciding frame

The Englishman will play Mark Selby or Ronnie O’Sullivan in the final after beating Anthony McGill.

By Press Association Friday 14 Aug 2020, 8:17 PM
Kyren Wilson is into the World Snooker Championship final.
Image: Adam Davy/PA
Image: Adam Davy/PA

KYREN WILSON WON one of the wildest frames in snooker history to beat Anthony McGill 17-16 and advance to his first World Championship final at the Crucible.

Wilson edged home in an astonishing finale which included McGill missing a snooker eight times in succession and effectively concluded when Wilson fluked a green over three cushions.

The frame score finished 103-83 in favour of Wilson, who appeared to struggle to contain his emotions upon fluking the green, and subsequently broke down in a BBC interview.

Wilson had returned for their concluding session with a 13-11 advantage and stretched his lead to three frames with a nerveless break of 94.

But qualifier McGill stormed back with consecutive breaks of 84, 87 and 122 to achieve parity at the mid-session interval.

Wilson nudged back in front with a break of 82 but McGill appeared unfazed and pulled back level before a nerveless 98 sent him one frame from victory.

Wilson forced the decider after a re-rack, but neither player could possibly have envisaged the drama that was soon to unfold.

Both players missed simple chances to claim frame and match, with McGill running aground on 39 then Wilson missing a simple red to middle on 47.

With the black teetering over the top pocket, Wilson snookered McGill on a nearby red and the Scot missed it eight times in a row – leaving him requiring snookers.

Yet Wilson duly stepped up and screwed the white back into the middle pocket, with another subsequent in-off handing his opponent back the initiative.

The red then became perched tight on the top lip of the middle pocket, with both players trying and failing to pot it via the bottom cushion.

McGill managed it at the second attempt but with the colours seemingly at his mercy he snookered himself on the green – which Wilson subsequently missed to effectively take the match.

After an extended safety battle, Wilson fluked the green via three cushions, leaving McGill requiring snookers again and Wilson ultimately thanking his outrageous fortune.

