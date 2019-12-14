This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dramatic finish sees ROG's La Rochelle leave Glasgow on the brink of elimination

In Connacht’s pool, Toulouse overcame Montpellier while in Leinster’s, Benneton saw off Lyon.

By The42 Team Saturday 14 Dec 2019, 9:45 PM
La Rochelle boss Ronan O'Gara.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

AN INCREDIBLE FINISH at Scotstoun saw Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle, despute having nothing to play for, leave hosts Glasgow on the verge of Heineken Champions Cup elimination as the French side departed Scotland with a 12-7 victory.

Fraser Brown scored the opening try for the hosts only for their visitors to seize control through scores by Jules Favre and Levani Botia.

There was drama at the death of what transpired to be a scoreless second half, however, when Scott Cummings’ last-gasp try was disallowed with Matt Fagerson adjudged to have led with his forearm in the build-up. A Glasgow try would have levelled proceedings with a conversion to come, but instead, Fagerson was red-carded and the five points were wiped off the board.

Glasgow are five points behind pool leaders Exeter Chiefs who line out against Sale on Sunday, and their hopes of claiming one of three best runners-up spots are tempered at best.

There were two sides in action in Connacht’s Pool 5, where Toulouse denied Montpellier a losing bonus point with a 26-18 victory to extend their lead at the top.

Montpellier’s former France number eight Louis Picamoles was stretchered off after just three minutes of action with a suspected torn cruciate ligament, and will undergo an MRI on Monday. Toulouse’s World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe also went off with a rib injury in his first game since South Africa’s heroics, and will undergo tests in the coming days to determine the extent of his knock.

In Leinster’s Pool 1, bottom side Benneton earned their first Champions Cup victory since 2015 as they overcame Lyon 25-22.

