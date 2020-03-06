Two points for a '45, and supporting dual players - key congress motions for Ladies football

The Dublin and Galway teams ahead of last year's senior Ladies All-Ireland final.

SOME KEY MOTIONS that could have a big impact on the future of Ladies football are set to be voted on at Congress this weekend.

The LGFA annual Congress will take place at the Lough Rea Hotel this year, and will get underway later this evening. The event is expected to conclude on Saturday evening.

Delegates will vote on some important motions that could affect the game at club and inter-county level.

Two of the motions refer to the 45m kick. One proposes a ban on kicking the ball backwards from a ’45, while the other suggests awarding two points for a score which comes directly from a ’45.

Additionally, there will also be a vote on the preferred candidate to become LGFA President-elect. Three candidates are vying to take over from the current president Marie Hickey, whose term at the helm will draw to a close in 2021.

There is also a motion about providing support for dual players.

The WGPA has also conducted a survey among its members in relation to these significant motions, with almost 100% of respondents saying they want dual players to get adequate support.

Motion to ban 45m kicks from going backwards

Just under 75% of players who responded to the WGPA survey are against the motion which would prevent them from kicking ’45s backwards.

Motion for two points for a score directly from a 45m kick

At present, all frees and scores from play are allocated just one point on the scoreboard. This rule would double that tally in instances where a point comes from a ’45.

The WGPA survey found an almost 50-50 split in response to this motion.

Motion on support and facilitation of dual players

Due to rising standards and commitment levels in both Ladies football and camogie, it has become more difficult to operate as a dual player.

There have also been some high profile fixture clashes that has made it all the more challenging for players to maintain their obligations to both codes.

Presidency Vote

Two of the candidates going for the presidency position hail from Sligo, with Micheál Naughton and Liam McDonagh both going for the role.

Dublin native Dominic Leech is also in the running as Hickey prepares to complete her second three-year stint before handing over the reins next year.

Naughton is a former Donegal and Ulster Council Chairman who also managed the Donegal Ladies Senior Football team. He guided Donegal to the 2010 TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate crown during his first stint in charge, before returning to preside over a 2016 Lidl National League Division 2 title win.

McDonagh, of the St Nathy’s club, is a two-time TG4 All-Ireland Final referee (Junior 2003, Intermediate 2007), and has filled various administrative roles in Sligo, including Chairperson, and he was Connacht LGFA President from 2017-2020.

Leech is the current Leinster LGFA President, and he was manager of the Wicklow team that won the 2011 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship.

The successful candidate will become the 13th different President of the LGFA since its inception in 1974.

