Tuesday 21 July, 2020
Two more All-Ireland finals set for Croke Park in December as ladies football fixtures confirmed

The senior and intermediate deciders will take place at HQ, with the junior showpiece to be played elsewhere two weeks earlier.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 21 Jul 2020, 3:37 PM
Dublin are the reigning All-Ireland senior champions.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE 2020 TG4 All-Ireland senior ladies football final will be played at Croke Park on Sunday, 20 December — the day after the men’s decider.

The intermediate showdown will take place at Gaelic games HQ that same day but the junior showpiece will be played out elsewhere two weeks earlier.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association [LGFA] confirmed the news today, stating that “due to the limits on pitch usage at Croke Park this year, unfortunately it is not possible to play the TG4 All-Ireland junior championship final there.”

While finals day has traditionally been staged as a triple-header, the junior final will be played at a venue to be confirmed on the weekend of 5/6 December.

Similarly, the All-Ireland senior camogie final will take place in Croke Park on Saturday, 12 December, while the intermediate and junior finals will be decided elsewhere.

The All-Ireland men’s football final is set for Saturday, 19 December, with the hurling equivalent pencilled in for Sunday, 13 December.

Meanwhile today, the LGFA also confirmed the dates for the 2020 TG4 championships, with all kicking off in late October.

The junior competition will get underway on the weekend of 24/25 October, with round one of the intermediate and senior championships slated in for the weekend of 31 October/1 November.

Round two and three of those group clashes will be played on the two weekends that follow, with the semi-finals set for two weeks later — the weekend of 28/29 November.

Then, there will be a three-week break until the final.

orla-finn-and-and-megan-glynn Galway were beaten finalists last year while 11-time champions Cork bowed out at the semi-final stage. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The format of the senior championship this year sees four groups of three play off, with the winners proceeding to the semi-finals. Three-in-a-row champions Dublin find themselves in a group alongside Donegal — who they face first — and Waterford.

Neutral venues for these group stage clashes and semi-finals — as well as the All-Ireland junior final — will be confirmed in due course.

“The Ladies Gaelic Football Association would like to thank our colleagues in the GAA and Croke Park for their cooperation in relation to the December 20 double-header,” a statement concludes.

The full list of fixtures is available here, with senior championship details listed below:

TG4 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Fixtures:

Group 1

  • Round 1 – Kerry v Cavan – 31 October/1 November
  • Round 2 – Cork v Kerry – 7/8 November 
  • Round 3 – Cavan v Cork – 14/15 November 

Group 2

  • Round 1 – Tipperary v Galway – 31 October/1 November
  • Round 2 – Monaghan v Tipperary – 7/8 November 
  • Round 3 – Galway v Monaghan – 14/15 November 

Group 3

  • Round 1 – Dublin v Donegal – 31 October/1 November
  • Round 2 – Waterford v Dublin – 7/8 November
  • Round 3 – Donegal v Waterford – 14/15 November

Group 4

  • Round 1 – Tyrone v Armagh – 31 October/1 November
  • Round 2 – Mayo v Tyrone – 7/8 November
  • Round 3 – Armagh v Mayo – 14/15 November

Semi-final 1

  • 1st Group 1 v 1st Group 2 – 28/29 November 

Semi-final 2

  • 1st Group 3 v 1st Group 4 – 28/29 November 

Final

  • Winner Semi-Final 1 v Winner Semi-Final 2 – Croke Park, Sunday 20 December.

