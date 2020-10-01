Landon Donovan-managed side walk off pitch in protest after alleged anti-gay slur

UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE championship authorities have launched an investigation after the San Diego Loyal walked off the field in protest during a game on Wednesday alleging that a player had been subjected to homophobic abuse.

San Diego, coached by former US international star Landon Donovan, abandoned the game against Phoenix Rising in California after claiming that openly gay midfielder Collin Martin was targeted with an anti-gay slur.

The USL Championship, a professional league ranked below Major League Soccer, said in a statement it was investigating the incident.

“We are aware of the alleged use of a homophobic slur in tonight’s match between San Diego Loyal SC and Phoenix Rising FC,” the league said.

“Foul and abusive language of any type has absolutely no place in our society and will not be tolerated in USL matches. An investigation is currently underway to determine the facts surrounding the incident and more information will be provided as soon as it is available.”

The incident comes just a week after San Diego forfeited a game after one of their players was racially abused by a Los Angeles Galaxy II opponent.

Manager Landon Donovan discussed the incident with the referee and Phoenix head coach Rick Schantz. pic.twitter.com/WlOYauQhgV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 1, 2020