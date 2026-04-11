Laois overpower Offaly to set up clash with Kildare

Offaly 0-12

Laois 3-12

LAOIS PRODUCED A performance that was high on errors, that featured a 21-minute scoring drought, and where they struggled to work the ball into attacking positions, and still they put Offaly to the sword with relative ease in Glenisk O’Connor Park tonight.

The home side came into this game on the back of a league season that featured seven consecutive defeats, but one where there were faint signs of recovery towards the latter end of the campaign, with one good half in each of the games against Tyrone, Cavan and Meath.

Offaly enjoyed some good spells in stages tonight around the middle third but they lacked penetration up front, while defensively, Laois cut through their back division at will, carving out three goals that were all finished from inside the small square, with four more good goal chances repelled by Conor Melia, who was by far the home side’s star performer.

Conor Heffernan, Evan O’Carroll, Ronan Coffey and Trevor Collins all impressed for the O’Moore County, who will now travel to Newbridge to take on Kildare in next Sunday’s quarter-final.

For Offaly, the upcoming Tailteann Cup will feel less like an opportunity for redemption and more of a sentence of purgatory, with visible signs of mental fatigue on display throughout this encounter.

Cormac Egan tries to evade Patrick O'Sullivan. Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Right from the start, there was a lack of conviction at the heart of the Offaly defence and Laois didn’t need to be asked twice to take advantage. An early point from Rioghan Murphy was followed by a two-point attempt from Evan O’Carroll that crashed back into play off the post and was touched to the net by Kevin Swayne, who was stronger under the dropping ball.

A simple hand passing move opened up Offaly again and allowed Ciarán Burke to add a simple finish for a second goal in the ninth minute, and while Offaly settled into the contest from there with several good turnover wins and scores from Keith O’Neill and Dylan Hyland, Evan O’Carroll continued to threaten at the other end, kicking four of his five points in the opening 35 minutes.

In front of a meagre crowd of 2,841 supporters, impacted heavily by blockades and the fuel crisis, Offaly still weren’t without hope at half-time, 2-7 to 0-8 adrift. That was in no small part due to Melia, who delivered crucial saves to deny Swayne and O’Carroll from goal attempts.

The goalie also blocked two more Laois efforts in the second half and was in good form from restarts, but he had no chance however when Simon Fingleton found himself on his own on the edge of the small square shortly after half-time, and Brian Byrne was able to dink a short pass into the wing-back, who was as shocked as anyone in O’Connor Park when he was able to turn and slam the ball to the roof of the net.

Laois went 21 minutes without scoring after moving nine clear, but Offaly never seemed to be able to muster up any attacking momentum and scored just four times in the second half from nearly a dozen attempts.

Advertisement

Diarmuid Egan’s goal effort that was fizzed over the bar and a Jordan Hayes two-point attempt that flew narrowly wide were crucial missed opportunities and once those final hammer blows landed, the dam eventually broke.

Offaly had spent the second half pushing up and chasing the game and their strong showing in the tackle meant that the Laois forwards had been starved of ball for long stretches. Once a couple of breakaway moves gave them attacking platforms in open space, substitutes Pa Kirwan and Paul Kingston kicked three late points to really hammer home their dominance and send them to Newbridge with a spring in their step.

SCORERS FOR OFFALY: Dylan Hyland 0-5 (1tpf, 0-1 45, 0-1f), Keith O’Neill 0-2, Cormac Egan 0-1, Jordan Hayes 0-1, Diarmuid Egan 0-1, Harry Plunkett 0-1, Marcas Dalton 0-1.

SCORERS FOR LAOIS: Evan O’Carroll 0-5, Kevin Swayne 1-0, Ciarán Burke 1-0, Simon Fingleton 1-0, Paul Kingston 0-2 (0-1f), Ronan Coffey 0-2, Rioghan Murphy 0-1, Robert Tyrrell 0-1, Pa Kirwan 0-1.

OFFALY:

1 Conor Melia (Bracknagh)

3 David Dempsey (Ballycommon) 17 Aidan Bracken (Ballycommon) 2 Shane O’Toole Greene (Shamrocks)

5 Cormac Egan (Tullamore) 6 Diarmuid Egan (Tullamore) 4 Lee Pearson (Edenderry)

8 Jack McEvoy (Clonbullogue) 9 Jordan Hayes (Edenderry)

12 Rory Egan (Edenderry) 11 Keith O’Neill (Edenderry) 7 Daire McDaid (Tullamore)

13 Dylan Hyland (Raheen) 14 Shane Tierney (Daingean) 15 Darragh Flynn (Ferbane)

Subs: Marcas Dalton (Clara) for Bracken (half-time), Harry Plunkett (Tullamore) for Tierney (43), Jack Bryant (Shamrocks for Flynn (43), Kyle Higgins (Ferbane) for McDaid (52), Conor Dunican (Ferbane) for C Egan (67).

LAOIS:

1 Killian Roche (Killeshin)

2 Jack Lacey (St. Joseph’s) 3 Trevor Collins (Graiguecullen) 4 Alex Mohan (Portarlington)

12 Paddy O’Sullivan (Portarlington) 7 Simon Fingleton (Park-Ratheniska) 13 Brian Byrne (Graiguecullen)

9 Conor Heffernan (Killeshin) 26 Rob Tyrell (Courtwood)

10 Kevin Swayne (Portlaoise) 11 Ronan Coffey (Portarlington) 24 Rioghan Murphy(Portarlington)

14 Daragh Galvin (Portarlington) 8 Ciaran Burke (Crettyard) 15 Evan O’Carroll (Crettyard)

Subs: Paul Kingston (Arles Killeen) for Galvin (half-time), Pa Kirwan (Emo) for Coffey (55), Aaron McEvoy (Ballyroan Abbey) for O’Sullivan (61), Niall Corbet (Clonaslee St. Manman’s) for Swayne (61), Mikie Dempsey (St. Joseph’s) for Tyrrell (62)

REF: Paul Faloon (Down).