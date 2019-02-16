Consolation goal narrows margin but Laois dominate Offaly in midlands derby

Laois 3-17

Offaly 2-16

Kevin Egan reports from O’Moore Park

LAOIS WERE FAR more dominant than the final four-point winning margin suggested in tonight’s midlands derby at O’Moore Park, as they out-thought and out-fought Offaly in windswept conditions at the Portlaoise venue.

After a comparatively even first quarter of an hour, with Offaly leading by 0-4 to 0-3 despite hurling into the teeth of a ferociously strong breeze, the game turned on its head when Willie Dunphy capitalised on a mistake in the Offaly backline and sprinted through on goal before rifling the ball into the roof of Eoghan Cahill’s net.

Dunphy fires home his and his county's second goal. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

What followed was a period of utter Laois dominance, with points raining over Cahill’s crossbar from all angles. Dunphy also fired in a second goal, the chance set up by Paddy Purcell and Stephen Maher after Shane Kinsella failed to control a short puck-out.

In every phase of the game, Eddie Brennan’s side were in control. Their full-back line never gave Offaly a sniff of goal, their half-backs and midfield controlled the Offaly puck-out and at all times their play was purposeful and deliberate.

2-13 to 0-6 adrift at half time, Offaly were thrown a lifeline when Kevin Connolly refused to give up on a floated ball into the area and Colm Gath was able to pounce and sweep home a goal from close range.

Crucially, however, Laois continued to carve out scoring chances throughout the half, and only Eoghan Cahill’s brilliance kept Offaly in it – though the Birr custodian could do nothing but watch as his save to deny Paddy Purcell just resulted in Stephen Maher sweeping home the rebound with 20 minutes to play.

Eanna Lyons on the charge in Portlaoise. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The next four points all went Offaly’s way as they tried to set up a late comeback, but the Laois full-back line held firm, and it was only in the last play of the game that Joe Bergin’s free floated into the area and crept into the bottom corner of the net through a crowd of hurls.

The result means that Laois will play Carlow next week with the winning county almost certain to play in the quarter-finals of the league, while Offaly look like the clear favourites for relegation after a dismal performance that was far less competitive than the final score suggested.

Colin Egan trods off after a disappointing evening for Offaly. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Scorers

Laois: Mark Kavanagh 0-10 (0-8 frees, 0-1 sideline), Willie Dunphy 2-1, Stephen Maher 1-1, Aaron Dunphy 0-3, Eanna Lyons & John Lennon 0-1 each.

Offaly: Joe Bergin 1-9 (1-8 frees), Colm Gath 1-0, Mark Egan & Shane Dooley (0-1f) 0-2 each, Paddy Murphy, Kevin Connolly, Eoghan Cahill (0-1f) & Pat Camon 0-1 each.

Laois

1. Enda Rowland

4. Donncha Hartnett

3. Matthew Whelan

2. Joe Phelan

7. Jake Cranny

6. Ryan Mullaney

5. Jack Kelly

8. John Lennon

9. Sean Downey

10. Aaron Dunphy

11. Éanna Lyons

12. Paddy Purcell

13. Mark Kavanagh

14. Willie Dunphy

15. Stephen Maher

Subs:

25. Mark Dowling for W Dunphy (50)

20. Conor Phelan for Lyons (64)

23. Eoin Gaughan for A Dunphy (67)

18. Lorcan Burke for Cranny (69)

19. Padraig Delaney for Downey (70+3)

Offaly

1. Eoghan Cahill

2. Tom Spain

3. Niall Houlihan

4. Ben Conneely

7. Andy Flynn

6. Pat Camon

5. Enda Grogan

8. Shane Kinsella

9. Mark Egan

11. Damien Egan

15. Paddy Murphy

14. Colin Egan

13. Kevin Connolly

18. Joe Bergin

10. Colm Gath

Subs

18. Kevin Dunne for D Egan (35, blood)

19. Shane Dooley for Murphy (half-time)

12. Aidan Treacy for D Egan (half time)

24. Sean Dolan for Spain (half time)

20. Paddy Rigney for Grogan (50)

18. Kevin Dunne for Flynn (67)

Referee: Alan Kelly (Galway)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: