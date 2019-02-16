Stephen Bennett scores 1-8 as Déise blow away thirteen-man Carlow

Waterford 3-15

Carlow 0-10

Tomas McCarthy reports from Fraher Field

GOALS BY THOMAS Ryan, Stephen Bennett and Shane Bennett maintained Waterford’s perfect start in Division 1B at a wind and rain swept Dungarvan tonight.

Stephen Bennett scored 1-8 as thirteen man Carlow faded in the second half. The Ballysaggart man has 1-36 to his credit from three outings. Paraic Fanning’s men boast 9-65 in total as they prepare for an away trip to Dublin next Sunday.

Déise All Stars Austin Gleeson and Jamie Barron were given their first starts of the campaign. Carlow made seven changes from the team that earned a surprise draw with Galway last time out.

Conor Prunty is tackled by Carlow's Jack Murphy. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

The rain teemed down in Dungarvan for hours before throw in as 2,478 fans braved the bad weather. Ryan struck first for Waterford. Carlow’s talisman Martin Kavanagh levelled from 60 metres before he set up wing back Richard Coady for the lead score. A Kavanagh free made it 3-1 after eight minutes.

Against the run of play, Waterford registered two goals in the space of sixty seconds. Ryan flicked home Shane Bennett’s sideline past Damien Jordan. Then Shane Bennett set up his brother Stephen, despite losing his hurley, and the Waterford full forward drilled the ball low to the Carlow net (2-1 to 0-3)

Colin Dunford and Stephen Bennett (free) increased the home lead to five. Kavanagh kept Carlow competitive with four first half singles. Bennett boosted his tally to 1-3 by the break and created a point for Jamie Barron. Carlow’s task became more difficult when Kavanagh limped off injured on 33 minutes.

Conditions worsened as the half wore on. DJ Foran and new Carlow free taker Denis Murphy traded points before the interval (2-7 to 0-7).

Waterford's Mikey Kearney and Carlow's David English. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Nine minutes into the second period, Shane Bennett found the top corner after a Jack Prendergast assist. Two Bennett frees put twelve between hem. The injury situation deteriorated for Colm Bonnar when John Michael Nolan and Gary Bennett suffered knocks.

Carlow sub Diarmuid Byrne received a straight red for a wild pull after 52 minutes. He was only introduced seven minutes earlier. Fanning offered game time to newbies Callum Lyons and Shane Ryan before the final whistle. Chris Nolan notched Carlow’s first second half score on the hour mark. They finished with thirteen as Ger Coady picked up two yellows.

Michael Kearney and Lyons got in on the act as the hosts ran out fourteen point winners.

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett 1-8 (8fs), Thomas Ryan 1-1, Shane Bennett 1-0, Jamie Barron 0-2, Calum Lyons, Colin Dunford, DJ Foran, Michael Kearney 0-1 each.

Scorers for Carlow: Martin Kavanagh 0-4 (3fs), Denis Murphy (1f), Edward Byrne 0-2 each, Richard Coady, Chris Nolan 0-1 each.

Waterford

1. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

2. Shane McNulty (De la Salle)

3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)

4. Noel Connors (Passage)

7. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

9. Michael Walsh (Stradbally)

21. Jordan Henley (Tallow)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)

23. Colin Dunford (Colligan)

12. DJ Foran (Portlaw)

11. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)

22. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)

13. Thomas Ryan (Tallow)

14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

15. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart)

Substitutes:

17. Callum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower) for Henley (49)

25. Shane Ryan (De La Salle) for Thomas Ryan (53)

18. Micheal Harney (Bonmahon) for Dunford (59)

24. Stephen Roche (Mount Sion) for Shane Bennett (65)

Carlow

16. Damien Jordan (Naomh Eoin)

2. Alan Corcoran (Erins Own)

24. Michael Doyle (Mount Leinster Rangers)

4. Gary Bennett (St Mullins)

5. Ger Coady (St Mullins)

6. David English (Ballinkillen)

7. Richard Coady (Mount Leinster Rangers)

8. Jack Kavanagh (St Mullins)

9. Jack Murphy (Mount Leinster Rangers)

10. John Michael Nolan (Naomh Eoin)

15. Ross Smithers (Naomh Eoin)

12. Seamus Murphy (St Mullins)

13. James Doyle (St Mullins)

14. Denis Murphy (Mount Leinster Rangers)

11. Martin Kavanagh (St Mullins)

Substitutes:

21. Edward Byrne (Mount Leinster Rangers) for Martin Kavanagh (33)

17. Chris Nolan (Mount Leinster Rangers) for John Michael Nolan (38)

20. Diarmuid Byrne (Mount Leinster Rangers) for Seamus Murphy (45)

26. Ted Joyce (Eadhard Seoigh) for Bennett (49)

25. Sean Whelan (Ballinkillen) for Jack Murphy (53)

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow)

