Last-gasp Middleton gives Bucks play-off advantage against the Heat

Milwaukee prevailed to draw first blood against Miami after a dramatic overtime finish.

By Press Association Sunday 23 May 2021, 9:31 AM
Khrys Middleton was the game-winner for the Bucks.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
KHRIS MIDDLETON FOUND the basket with 0.5 seconds left in overtime as the Milwaukee Bucks drew first blood in their play-off match-up against the Miami Heat.

Middleton top-scored for the Bucks with 27 and his 19-foot shot sealed a 109-107 win against the sixth seed.

Jimmy Butler, who had 17 points, had earlier denied the Bucks when he forced overtime with a buzzer-beating lay-up to make it 99-99 and the Heat’s Goran Dragic made it 107-107 with 20.6 seconds to go before the Bucks prevailed.

Also in the Eastern Conference, the Brooklyn Nets are 1-0 up in their series after a 104-93 victory over the Boston Celtics.

Brooklyn’s big three – Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden – scored 82 between them, with Durant top-scoring with 32.

Luka Doncic scored 31 points as the Los Angeles Clippers were downed 113-102 by the Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers saw off the Denver Nuggets 123-109.

