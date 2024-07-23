Armagh star the latest to join Irish AFLW exodus

ARMAGH STAR LAUREN McConville has signed for AFLW side Gold Coast Suns.

McConville joins as an injury replacement player on a one-year contract.

The 29-year-old becomes the Suns’ fourth Irish recruit, linking up with Niamh McLaughlin, Clara Fitzpatrick and Cara McCrossan in Queensland. She also follows in the footsteps of Armagh sisters, Aimee and Blaithin Mackin, who have represented Melbourne.

McConville was instrumental though Armagh’s run to the All-Ireland semi-final, where they bowed out to Kerry on Saturday. The centre-half back also played a starring role as the Orchard lifted the Division 1 league and Ulster championship titles earlier this year.

This will not be her first experience of Aussie Rules: she played a season with the South Warrnambool Roosters women’s team in country Victoria in 2019, and won player of the year.

“Lauren is a tenacious player who has competed at a high-level in Ireland and also has experience playing with the Sherrin in country Victoria,” said SUNS Head of Women’s Football Fiona Sessarago.

“Given the recent success of players like Niamh, Clara and Cara with the SUNS, we believe there is more untapped talent in Ireland and are excited to see what Lauren can produce in her first season with the club.

“She has elite speed and line-breaking capabilities and an ability to hit the scoreboard which we look forward to seeing at AFLW level this season.”

Also a talented camogie player with her club Crossmaglen, McConville will now travel to Australia for pre-season in the coming weeks.

The 2024 season is due to start the last weekend of August, with 35 Irish players now confirmed — the most ever.