Mo Salah celebrates scoring against Crystal Palace last season. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeLuck of the Draw

Liverpool v Crystal Palace among four all top-flight clashes in League Cup

Keith Andrews’ Brentford face giant-killers Grimsby Town in the next round.
9.58am, 25 Sep 2025

THE ENGLISH LEAGUE CUP fourth-round draw has thrown up some interesting fixtures, to be played next month.

Holders Newcastle United host Europa League champions Tottenham in one of four all-Premier League clashes.

Liverpool will welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield, while Arsenal entertain Brighton and Chelsea travel to Wolves.

Keith Andrews’ Brentford will face Grimsby Town, who have knocked out Manchester United and Sheffield Wednesday in the competition thus far.

The only remaining League Two side will be eyeing another giant-killing against Premier League opposition at home as their memorable cup run continues.

Brentford — managed by former Ireland player and assistant Andrews — booked their place in this round after a penalty shootout win over Aston Villa, having previously beaten Bournemouth.

Manchester City travel to Swansea City, a Welsh shootout awaits between Wrexham and Cardiff City — managed by Brian Barry-Murphy — and League One Wycombe Wanderers host Fulham.

The games are due to be played the week of 27 October.

League Cup round four draw

  • Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion
  • Grimsby Town v Brentford
  • Swansea City v Manchester City
  • Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
  • Wrexham v Cardiff City
  • Liverpool v Crystal Palace
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea
  • Wycombe Wanderers v Fulham.
