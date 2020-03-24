McGuinness hoping for 'game changer' income support to help LOI to survive

STEPHEN McGUINNESS, the general secretary of the Professional Footballers’ Association of Ireland, says it would be ‘a game changer’ for League of Ireland clubs if the current ‘Pandemic Unemployment Payment’ of €203 a week was upgraded along similar lines as in the United Kingdom.

The Conservative Government announced that they would cover up to 80% of workers’ wages, to the maximum value of £2,500 per month, and McGuinness admits that if their Irish counterparts follow suit with similar measures it would provide a lifeline for the game in this country as the majority of clubs in the top flight may only be able to continue paying wages for another week.

Sligo Rovers made the decision last week to temporarily lay off management, players and administration staff while Cork City announced that staff would not be paid beyond this week.

McGuinness explained that the rest of the clubs in the Premier Division are now waiting to see what measures are taken by the Irish Government before deciding on their next move.

Bohemians confirmed over the weekend that they would continue to pay management and players during the league shutdown, which will last until at least 19 June, by reducing wages initially and stretching payments further into the winter.

“If funding goes up from the €203 that will be a game changer for clubs and players,” McGuinness told The42. “It will be a real shot in the arm and a real help for the clubs in very difficult times.

“Everyone in the country is in the same situation here. Clubs are now waiting to see if there will be more support coming. They will be able to pay this week and then we will have to wait to see what comes next.”

Derry City look set to be able to avail of the UK Government’s 80% cover, and McGuinness added that discussions between Fifpro, the players’ union around the world, are also ongoing with Fifa and Uefa.

“If we can get ourselves in and around the same 80% mark as the UK, that will be extremely helpful. We are also waiting on feedback from Fifpro to see what can be done there but for the time being there is nothing definite on that front.

“Somewhere down the line there will have to be assistance,” McGuinness insisted.