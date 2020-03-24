This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 24 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McGuinness hoping for 'game changer' income support to help LOI to survive

‘Clubs are now waiting to see if there will be more support coming. They will be able pay this week and then we will have to wait to see what comes next.’

By David Sneyd Tuesday 24 Mar 2020, 10:56 AM
29 minutes ago 196 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5055669
PFAI general secretary Stephen McGuinness.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
PFAI general secretary Stephen McGuinness.
PFAI general secretary Stephen McGuinness.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

STEPHEN McGUINNESS, the general secretary of the Professional Footballers’ Association of Ireland, says it would be ‘a game changer’ for League of Ireland clubs if the current ‘Pandemic Unemployment Payment’ of €203 a week was upgraded along similar lines as in the United Kingdom.

The Conservative Government announced that they would cover up to 80% of workers’ wages, to the maximum value of £2,500 per month, and McGuinness admits that if their Irish counterparts follow suit with similar measures it would provide a lifeline for the game in this country as the majority of clubs in the top flight may only be able to continue paying wages for another week.

Sligo Rovers made the decision last week to temporarily lay off management, players and administration staff while Cork City announced that staff would not be paid beyond this week.

McGuinness explained that the rest of the clubs in the Premier Division are now waiting to see what measures are taken by the Irish Government before deciding on their next move.

Bohemians confirmed over the weekend that they would continue to pay management and players during the league shutdown, which will last until at least 19 June, by reducing wages initially and stretching payments further into the winter.

“If funding goes up from the €203 that will be a game changer for clubs and players,” McGuinness told The42. “It will be a real shot in the arm and a real help for the clubs in very difficult times.

“Everyone in the country is in the same situation here. Clubs are now waiting to see if there will be more support coming. They will be able to pay this week and then we will have to wait to see what comes next.”

Derry City look set to be able to avail of the UK Government’s 80% cover, and McGuinness added that discussions between Fifpro, the players’ union around the world, are also ongoing with Fifa and Uefa.

“If we can get ourselves in and around the same 80% mark as the UK, that will be extremely helpful. We are also waiting on feedback from Fifpro to see what can be done there but for the time being there is nothing definite on that front.

“Somewhere down the line there will have to be assistance,” McGuinness insisted.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
David Sneyd
david@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie