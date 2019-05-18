Shelbourne maintain chase for top spot while Galway rally to edge out Longford

Wexford FC 1-2 Shelbourne

📽️ | Shels boss Ian Morris reacts to the Reds' win last night away to @WexfordFC in the @SSEAirtricityLg First Division. #WeAreShels 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/KkgWsTS3Sa — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) May 18, 2019

Shelbourne are just one point off the top spot in the SSE Airtricity First Division table following a 2-1 victory over Wexford.

Goals from Aidan Friel and Dayle Rooney at Ferrycarrig Park secured the win for Shels, with Jack Doherty grabbing a goal for Wexford in the 89th minute.

The result keeps Shelbourne in touch with league leaders Cabinteely, who are in action later this evening against Drogheda United.

Athlone Town 0-5 Bray Wanderers

Bray Wanderers scored an emphatic win over an Athlone side, who are just two points above the bottom spot on the table.

Dylan Barnett and Joe Doyle put Bray 2-0 up after just 14 minutes, with Seán Heaney adding a third goal inside the half-hour mark. Bray were also awarded a penalty in the first half, but Dylan McGlade’s effort was saved.

Athlone went into the half-time break with 10 men after Darren Meenan was dismissed with a red card for a late foul on Barnett.

Jake Ellis struck Bray’s fourth goal with a rebounded effort heading into the final 10 minutes before substitute Derek Daly completed the 5-0 rout late in the game.

The win was an important result for Bray and keeps them seven points off Division 1 leaders Cabinteely.

Galway United 2-1 Longford Town

📸 | @vinnyfaherty speaks to the assembled press after his brace earned United the three points in a hard fought win against Longford. #GUFC pic.twitter.com/hYdi6KviL6 — Galway United (@GalwayUnitedFC) May 17, 2019

There was drama in Eamonn Deacy Park as Galway United rallied from behind to hit a late winner against Longford Town.

Vinny Faherty scored a brace of goals for the home side, with his second coming in the 85th minute to ensure the win.

Longford Town got off to a brilliant start when Dean Byrne pounced on a moment of miscommunication between Maurice Nugent and Kevin Horgan to put the visitors in front.

Galway found the equaliser in the 48th minute when Faherty got on the end of a Marc Ludden delivery to head the ball home.

Faherty’s decisive second goal was also a header, with Conor Melody sending the ball in long for Faherty to apply the finish.

