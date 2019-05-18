This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Shelbourne maintain chase for top spot while Galway rally to edge out Longford

Meanwhile, Bray Wanderers scored an emphatic win over Athlone Town.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 18 May 2019, 12:27 PM
Wexford FC 1-2 Shelbourne 

Shelbourne are just one point off the top spot in the SSE Airtricity First Division table following a 2-1 victory over Wexford.

Goals from Aidan Friel and Dayle Rooney at Ferrycarrig Park secured the win for Shels, with Jack Doherty grabbing a goal for Wexford in the 89th minute.

The result keeps Shelbourne in touch with league leaders Cabinteely, who are in action later this evening against Drogheda United. 

Athlone Town 0-5 Bray Wanderers 

Bray W Source: Bray Wanderers FC Twitter.

Bray Wanderers scored an emphatic win over an Athlone side, who are just two points above the bottom spot on the table. 

Dylan Barnett and Joe Doyle put Bray 2-0 up after just 14 minutes, with Seán Heaney adding a third goal inside the half-hour mark. Bray were also awarded a penalty in the first half, but Dylan McGlade’s effort was saved.

Athlone went into the half-time break with 10 men after Darren Meenan was dismissed with a red card for a late foul on Barnett. 

Jake Ellis struck Bray’s fourth goal with a rebounded effort heading into the final 10 minutes before substitute Derek Daly completed the 5-0 rout late in the game.

The win was an important result for Bray and keeps them seven points off Division 1 leaders Cabinteely.

Galway United 2-1 Longford Town 

There was drama in Eamonn Deacy Park as Galway United rallied from behind to hit a late winner against Longford Town.

Vinny Faherty scored a brace of goals for the home side, with his second coming in the 85th minute to ensure the win.

Longford Town got off to a brilliant start when Dean Byrne pounced on a moment of miscommunication between Maurice Nugent and Kevin Horgan to put the visitors in front.

Galway found the equaliser in the 48th minute when Faherty got on the end of a Marc Ludden delivery to head the ball home.

Faherty’s decisive second goal was also a header, with Conor Melody sending the ball in long for Faherty to apply the finish.

First Division Results: 

  • Athlone Town 0-5 Bray Wanderers 
  • Galway United 2-1 Longford Twon
  • Wexford FC 1-2 Shelbourne

