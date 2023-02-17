Biggest storyline? Likely champions? Our writers preview the 2023 LOI season

What’s the biggest storyline this year?

David Sneyd: Shamrock Rovers looking to replicate the club’s teams of 1984-87 by winning four league titles in a row stands out as they are on the cusp of an historic accomplishment. Throw in a Derry City side who should be primed to maintain a title challenge, and it could result in an epic battle of wills. That may lead to European competition being sacrificed in the short term – especially given the importance of the champions’ path to qualification.

Gavin Cooney: Can Shamrock Rovers be stopped from becoming one of the great sides in Irish football history by winning a fourth league title in a row? The only potential disruptor looks to be Derry City, who are in the ‘evolution rather than revolution’ stage of their squad-building and will look to do what Rovers did, and win the title from the launchpad of Cup success.

Paul Fennessy: The big one really is whether Stephen Bradley’s Shamrock Rovers can match their 1980s counterparts and win a fourth successive title. It won’t be easy – a number of teams, notably Derry, have improved since last season – while the Hoops can no longer rely on previously key players like Andy Lyons and Danny Mandriou. But Rovers have enough quality and proven winners in their squad to get over the line. Interesting sub-plots include the long-awaited return of Cork City to the top flight and the debut season of Kerry FC.

Best new signing from the off-season?

DS: It will be fascinating to see at Sligo Rovers the of striker Stefan Radosavljevic from the Faroe Islands, looking to fill the gap of last season’s top scorer, Aidan Keena. The Bit O’Red’s hometown boy, Johnny Kenny will be aiming to hit the ground running with Steven Bradley’s Hoops after arriving on loan from Celtic. Butin terms of a signing who brings a new dimension, Adam O’Reilly’s arrival at Derry could help them avoid the kind of mid-season slump that cost them dearly in 2022.

GC: Jake Mulraney has played more than 60 times in MLS and is only 27: I am looking forward to seeing how he does at St Pat’s. On another note, Bohemians’ dressing room will hugely benefit from the return of Keith Buckley.

PF: I was always impressed any time I saw Colm Whelan play for UCD. He would probably be in England now – Lincoln City were heavily linked – were it not for the cruciate injury he suffered last year. Signing him was a real coup for Derry, the Candystripes could have a real League of Ireland star on their hands.

Pick a player you’re excited to watch?

DS: Jake Mulraney has all the attributes to be a star for St Patrick’s Athletic after deciding to leave Orlando in the MLS. His 17-year-old teammate Adam Murphy would have had more of an impact last season, only for a hamstring injury to hamper his progress. Jack Byrne is another who had his fitness struggles but has already shown his calibre.

GC: I am looking forward to seeing how Johnny Kenny and Colm Whelan fare at Rovers and Derry respectively and can’t wait to see how Justin Ferizaj continues to develop. An injury-free Neil Farrugia showed glimpses of what he can do for Rovers at the back end of last season. If he stays fit, he will be electric to watch.

PF: Two young players with huge potential – St Pat’s defender Sam Curtis and Shamrock Rovers midfielder Justin Ferizaj. Both already have first-team experience domestically and in Europe, though have understandably been used somewhat sparingly on account of their age. They will likely get more game time this year in a league that has already provided an excellent pathway for talent.

Which team can surprise people this season?

DS: The nature of the squad upheaval at Sligo, Declan Devine’s arrival as manager at Bohemians and the relative lack of activity at Dundalk means it will be curious to see how those three operate this term. Damien Duff will be aiming to kick on from last year’s run to the FAI Cup final, and after consolidating in the Premier Division last year following promotion people will be looking to see progression at Tolka Park.

GC: The Premier Division has become quite siloed, in the sense there are an obvious top two – Rovers and Derry – followed by a gaggle of sides contending for Europe while UCD and Drogheda will be fighting to avoid relegation. Bohs and Shels were sixth and seventh respectively last year: I think both will finish higher this year, perhaps at Sligo’s expense.

PF: If any team can be dark horses this year, it can be St Patrick’s Athletic. Losing Adam O’Reilly to Derry was a blow, but Tommy Lonergan and Jake Mulraney look like excellent signings. On top of that, they already have the likes of Joe Redmond, Jamie Lennon, Chris Forrester and Eoin Doyle, and a highly-rated coach in Tim Clancy.

And who’s going to be crowned champions?

DS: Shamrock Rovers. They’ve retained the core of the and squad and while Andy Lyons will be a loss but in Neil Farrugia they have a player more than capable of matching the new Blackpool defender’s exploits. Make no mistake, Derry are coming, St Pat’s fancy their chances too and Stephen O’Donnell is a winner at Dundalk, but it still feels as if Rovers are the standard bearers.

GC: Shamrock Rovers.

PF: I’m going to be somewhat predictable and name the top-two sides from last year, Shamrock Rovers and Derry City. Derry have recruited well, their young players have more experience of the league and they have the boost of getting their hands on a first major trophy of the Ruaidhrí Higgins era. But it’s the Hoops to clinch a fourth title in a row.