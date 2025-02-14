LOI top scorer: Who are the runners and riders to top the charts this season?

LET’S PREFACE THIS by saying it is nowhere near a definitive list.

It’s six players who could do well in the League of Ireland goalscoring charts.

The 2025 Premier Division Golden Boot race is unpredictable, just like the title contest itself. There’s no one 100% standout that is nailed on to win.

Here are some suggestions, but feel free to share others in the comments section below.

Pat Hoban

Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

The 2024 joint top goalscorer starts the season as a Derry City player, though he has been heavily linked with a move to Shamrock Rovers. Expect goals wherever Hoban lands, having bagged 14 last season.

Derry signed Northern Ireland striker Liam Boyce from Hearts in January, and he’ll be looking to contribute heavily on the scoresheet. If Hoban stays put, it will be interesting to see who the Candystripes’ first-choice is, while Rovers may lack an out-and-out proven goalscorer. (The Hoops have options — certainly in the wake of Michel’s Noonan’s dream night — but perhaps no one standout following winter departures.)

From Galway, 33-year-old Hoban is Dundalk’s all-time top scorer, having also won the League of Ireland Golden Boot in 2014 and 2018.

Sean Boyd

Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Shelbourne’s new signing Mipo Odubeko could have also made this list, but let’s go with Boyd given his record in the league to date. He was instrumental as Shels won their first title since 2006 last season, contributing 10 goals and four assists when available.

Fitness and injury issues have been frustrating for Boyd, but Damien Duff knows how to manage the 26-year-old Dubliner.

His partnership with Odubeko will be pivotal as Shels look to defend their title: the duo combined to devastating effect in last week’s President’s Cup, but Odubeko must now play regular season football for the first time in his career, and cope with its demands.

Pádraig Amond

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Joint top goalscorer alongside Hoban with 14 last season, Amond will be hoping to pick up where he left off with Waterford.

The Carlow striker was rewarded with a multi-year contract in September, and will again lead the line for the Blues. Amond, 36, has had a colourful career in Ireland, England and Portugal, with memorable spells at Grimsby Town and Newport County, in particular, and he has been shining close to home.

Waterford have also added 6ft 7in Dutch striker Maarten Pouwels to their ranks. It will be interesting to track the pair’s progress.

Aidan Keena

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

St Patrick’s Athletic have good depth, but Keena appears their first-choice number nine.

He was crowned 2022 Premier Division top goalscorer, bagging 18 for Sligo Rovers, along with as two Player of the Month awards. Keena’s glittering form earned him a move to Cheltenham Town, but he returned to his first senior club St Pat’s last summer.

The 25-year-old Mullingar man quickly re-established himself with some big goals for the Saints, and will hope to continue in that vein. Teenage sensation Mason Melia will be looking to add consistent goals to his game, while Conor Carthy is another attacking option.

Seani Maguire

Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Maguire returned to Cork City last summer, scoring seven goals in eight games as they secured promotion from the First Division. The Leesiders are now back in the top-flight, and Maguire will be key if they are to make a splash.

The 30-year-old has had a fascinating journey either side of the Irish Sea; his biggest impact at Cork, and Preston North End in the English Championship.

The Ireland international has plenty to offer, while Ruairi Keating is another proven goalscorer for the Rebels. This dynamic duo will hope to fire on all cylinders.

Lys Mousset

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The €18 million Premier League striker was one of the signings of the off-season, with Bohemians confirming Mousset’s shock arrival last week.

He scored against Arsenal and Manchester United during his days with Sheffield United, and also played for Bournemouth, but the 28-year-old’s career hasn’t continued on an upward trajectory. There were injuries, disciplinary issues, and fleeting spells in Italy, Germany and France.

Now, Mousset is “fighting to stay in the game,” as his former manager Chris Wilder told The 42. He’s an unknown quantity, but if he’s capable of — and wants to — play regular football, Mousset could surely hit double figures at a canter.