League of Ireland newcomers hold on with 10 men for draw in historic first game

NEW LIMERICK SIDE Treaty United grabbed a draw in their historic first League of Ireland game this afternoon against Bray Wanderers.

Treaty United's Matt Keane and Conor Clifford of Bray Wanderers. Source: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

On the opening weekend of the new First Division season, Treaty United held on for a 0-0 draw away to Bray despite being reduced to 10 men for the last 25 minutes.

Midfielder Sean McSweeney, who featured for the Limerick senior footballers in the 2020 Munster championship, was sent-off after picking up his second yellow card of the game in the 65th minute.

But Treaty United managed to hold on and had been grateful early in the game for an impressive save from goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan to deny Bray striker Richie O’Farrell.

Final Score 0-0. It's all over here at the Carlisle Grounds where ten men Treaty have held on to claim their first point of the season away to a strong Bray side. A brave second half performance by Tommy Barretts men insured that the spoils were shared. pic.twitter.com/ItR3c7GgTI — Treaty United FC (@TreatyUnitedFC) March 28, 2021

In difficult blustery conditions at the Carlisle Grounds, chances were scarce with both teams having to settle for a share of the spoils.

The Limerick-based side, who were founded in 2020 following the dissolution of Limerick FC, were represented in the Women’s National League last year and this is their first time competing in the men’s second tier.

It was one of three draws on the opening weekend of the First Division with Cork City and Cabinteely the only two sides to pick up victories after they both won 2-1 against Cobh Ramblers and Wexford FC respectively on Friday night.

The action continues for both sides next weekend with Treaty United, managed by former Limerick boss Tommy Barrett, at home to Wexford Youths next Friday night while Bray Wanderers, under the guidance of Gary Cronin, are away to Shelbourne.

Bray Wanderers players after the game at the Carlisle Grounds. Source: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

