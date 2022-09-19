Ireland striker Kiernan sweats on scan results after injury playing for Liverpool

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland and Liverpool have been dealt a big injury concern after Leanne Kiernan was forced off in the Reds’ remarkable Women’s Super League [WSL] win yesterday.

Newly-promoted Liverpool stunned three in-a-row champions Chelsea in their campaign opener, but the famous result was marred by a serious-looking injury to star striker Kiernan.

It’s also a potential setback for Ireland ahead of next month’s historic 2023 World Cup play-off away to Scotland or Austria, the 23-year-old Cavan native having impressed as a second-half substitute against Slovakia last time out.

Kiernan went down in agony yesterday after a heavy challenge by Chelsea debutant Kadeisha Buchanan, with many remarking it appeared to be an Achilles injury.

Liverpool’s 2021/22 Player of the Year and top goal-scorer, Kiernan was carried off the field by two staff, unable to bear weight on her right foot, and later returned on crutches, in a boot, and visibly upset.

“Leanne, I don’t know yet. She’s in a boot and I’m assuming we’ll get a scan or an X-ray in the coming days,” manager Matt Beard said post-match. The situation remains unclear, The42 having contacted the club for further comment.

“This team, staff and fans,” she wrote on Instagram afterwards.

While Kiernan’s absence would undoubtedly be a massive blow for Liverpool, Ireland will also be sweating on the outcome of those scan results.

She’s mostly held in reserve by Vera Pauw, starting just twice competitively under the current manager’s watch — last in September 2020 — having been a key member of Colin Bell’s previous XI.

Injury struggles have played their part, but the lightning-quick goal-scorer has been afforded little opportunity to hit the heights of a few short years back on the international scene.

The 27-cap attacker gave a reminder of her class through a brief cameo in this month’s final qualifier win in Slovakia, making her impact felt as she looked lively up top and brought no shortage of energy and hunger.

“I’ve never seen her so sharp as this week,” Pauw said afterwards. “We know that when we put her on before and didn’t get it out of her, but this week she was so sharp and good that we chose her and she did really well. She understood now how we keep our pressure on, and push them back. That was the reason we needed her. She did fantastic.”

With that shot in the arm and a new contract on Merseyside under her belt, Kiernan was shaping up for a big individual season and was backed to impress through her return to the WSL, having previously played in the top-flight with West Ham.

While there, she struggled with shin splints and a hamstring issue.

That looks horrible for Leanne Kiernan, that’s a huge loss for Liverpool with her talent. For me she’s Liverpool’s key player. She gives them more than just goals, her movement down into the channels is so smart and it pulls defences out. A huge focal point gone. — Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball) September 18, 2022

Massive, massive blow if that’s as serious as it looks for Leanne Kiernan. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) September 18, 2022

She was excellent before leaving the field yesterday, when she was replaced by fellow Irishwoman Megan Campbell.

The versatile defender and long-throw specialist had a huge influence on the game, her trademark delivery from a set-piece causing havoc and ultimately leading to the equalising penalty when England Euro 2022 Millie Bright was adjudged to handle the ball.

Katie Stengel coolly converted the 67th-minute spot kick, and again, held her nerve late on from 13 yards to secure a dramatic come-from-behind, cancelling out Fran Kirby’s early opener, which was also a penalty.

“That throw, it causes teams problems,” Beard smiled afterwards, with Ireland centurion Niamh Fahey also helping Liverpool to glory with a real captain’s performance.

“This was the first game and I felt over the course of the game I think we deserved it, especially the tactical changes we made. It’s great that we’ve started with three points at home. This was a fortress for us here last year and we made it uncomfortable and difficult for Chelsea today.”

The newcomers are now facing into a monumental Merseyside derby at Anfield next weekend.

“We’re looking forward to it, it’s going to be a great occasion for us,” Beard said.

“Obviously playing Everton is the first fixture as a Liverpool manager that you always look for. Getting back in the WSL and having that fixture again is fantastic for us. We’re looking forward to the occasion. We’ve got to make sure we play the game and obviously not the occasion. But we’re looking forward to it.”

“It’s a dream come true, we’re very excited and we’re going to make sure the city is red,” American goal-scoring hero Stengel added.