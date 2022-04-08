Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 0°C Friday 8 April 2022
Advertisement

LeBron James' season is over

The crisis-hit NBA giants confirmed the news on Friday.

By AFP Friday 8 Apr 2022, 11:05 PM
43 minutes ago 1,293 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5734307
LeBron James (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
LeBron James (file pic).
LeBron James (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

LEBRON JAMES will miss the Los Angeles Lakers’ final two games of the season due to an ankle injury, the crisis-hit NBA giants said in a statement on Friday.

James, 37, was sidelined for the Lakers’ defeat to Golden State on Thursday and season-ending loss in Phoenix on Tuesday and has been struggling for fitness since suffering an ankle sprain on March 27.

The Lakers said in a medical update that the injury was recently re-evaluated and it had been decided he would miss the Lakers last two games of the season for “continued healing and an expected full recovery.”

The injury means James will not now be able to overtake Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid for this season’s scoring title.

Embiid has averaged 30.4 points per game this season in 67 games. James has averaged 30.3 points in 56 games.

A player is required to take part in at least 58 games to be eligible in the final scoring rankings.

James’ injury caps a miserable season for the Lakers, who on Tuesday were eliminated from contention for a postseason berth after their defeat to the Suns.

It is only the fourth time since James entered the NBA in 2003 that he has failed to reach the playoffs.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The Lakers’ final two games of the season are against Oklahoma City on Friday and Denver on Sunday.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie