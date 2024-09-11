Lee Carsley has no plans to contact Ben White unless defender ends England exile

LEE CARSLEY SAYS the onus is on Ben White if he wants to make an England return having asked not to be contacted about a call-up earlier this year.

The 26-year-old was part of Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad and went to the 2022 World Cup, only to leave during the knockout phase due to personal reasons.

Reports later emerged of an alleged bust-up with assistant Steve Holland – something former boss Southgate repeatedly denied – and White has not been in an England squad since.

Southgate revealed in March that the Arsenal defender had made himself unavailable for the national team, with Carsley saying when making his first selection he believed that remained the case.

Asked if he planned to speak White before selecting the squad for October’s Nations League fixtures, England’s interim manager said: “I’ve not planned to, no.

Lee Carsley. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“We spoke about this in the squad selection. Every player that’s eligible to play for England is in with a chance.

“As far as I was aware, he asked to be not contacted. So, if that changes then that’ll change.”

The PA news agency understands there have been no fresh conversations between the Football Association and White since March, with the ball considered to be in the defender’s court.

Pushed on whether the onus is on White, Carsley added: “Yeah, I think it’s important that… we’ve got real competition all over the pitch and the more players we’ve got available to pick from, the better it is.”