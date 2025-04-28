Leeds unveil images of planned 56,500-capacity Elland Road redevelopment

LEEDS HAVE UNVEILED images of their stadium redevelopment plans, which will increase capacity to 56,500.

The proposals were backed last week by Leeds City Council, whose Plans Panel will meet next month to discuss the “pre-application for the modernisation” of Elland Road.

The club said in a statement: “Leeds United Football Club is delighted to unveil proposed images for the enhancement of Elland Road.

Advertisement

🏟️ #LUFC is delighted to unveil proposed images for the enhancement of Elland Road — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 28, 2025

“This follows on from the plans outlined in September of 2024, to modernise and improve the stadium.

“Last week, Leeds City Council’s executive board unanimously agreed the regeneration vision and councillors will now be discussing the pre-application for the modernisation of Elland Road Stadium at a Plans Panel meeting on Thursday 8 May 2025, with the view to increase the capacity from 37,645 to up to 56,500. The estimated final capacity of the design in progress is approximately 53,000.

“An evolution of what makes Elland Road great, the revitalisation of the West and North Stands, along with changes to the South Stand, will provide greatly improved general admission and hospitality facilities, to help meet the demand for tickets, with 26,000 supporters currently on the club’s season ticket waiting list.”

Leeds said a public exhibition open to fans and community members will open next month at Elland Road’s Centenary Pavilion, The Holbeck Club and The Dragon Pub.

The sale of council land surrounding Elland Road to the club, in order to facilitate the plans, was agreed last week by senior councillors.

Daniel Farke’s side sealed promotion back to the Premier League last week after a two-year absence, while the increase in capacity would make Elland Road England’s seventh-biggest football stadium.

Leeds, hoping to win the Sky Bet Championship title, host Bristol City in their last home game of the season tonight and play their final match at Plymouth on 3 May.