Leeds' Premier League hopes suffer setback at QPR

SKY BET CHAMPIONSHIP leaders Leeds came back from two down to rescue a point in a 2-2 draw at QPR.

Goals against the run of play by Koki Saito and Steve Cook put the west London side, who had lost their previous four matches, into a surprise lead.

But Morgan Fox’s own goal gave the visitors a much-needed boost before the interval and Jayden Bogle equalised soon after the restart, but these were more points dropped for United following their loss at Portsmouth last weekend.

Rangers ended the match with 10 men after Saito was sent off in stoppage time for a studs-up challenge on Dan James.

It looked like being another miserable trip to Loftus Road — and London in general — for Leeds, who had lost nine of their previous 10 matches in the capital and 24 of their previous 31.

Advertisement

They had lost — and failed to score — on five of their previous six visits to QPR, where a 4-0 thrashing near the end of last season was a hammer blow to their promotion bid.

Saturday lunchtime kick-offs have also been a problem for Leeds — they have now played five of them this season and still not won any, but at least managed to avoid another defeat.

They were on the front foot from the opening whistle but went behind on 17 minutes, following an error by Brenden Aaronson.

After Saito cut in from the left past Bogle, Aaronson intercepted the ball near the edge of his own penalty area but his attempted pass to Bogle instead rolled back to Saito, who unleashed a terrific first-time strike beyond keeper Illan Meslier and into the far corner of the net.

Worse followed for Leeds on the half-hour mark, when Paul Smyth’s right-wing cross was headed in off the post by Cook from near the penalty spot.

The deficit was reduced 10 minutes later. After nice interplay near the edge of the box, Manor Solomon laid the ball in from the left to Junior Firpo, who tried to nudge it past keeper Paul Nardi but instead, it deflected in off the unfortunate Fox.

Rangers players protested, believing Bogle, who would have been offside, had got the final touch at the far post, but the right-back in fact did not make contact with the ball.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke made a change at half-time, replacing Aaronson with Willy Gnonto.

And Gnonto quickly made an impact, helping to set up the goal which hauled the visitors level six minutes into the second half.

Gnonto’s clever pass played in James on the right and the Welshman’s cross deflected off Fox towards Solomon, who was denied by Nardi at point-blank range, but Bogle was on hand to tuck away the loose ball.

Leeds pushed hard for a winner but Rangers defended resolutely to earn a point and end their losing run, while Leeds will know a win for Sheffield United on Sunday would see them take a share of top spot.