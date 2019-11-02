This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 2 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leeds' push for the Premier League continues as they return to top of Championship

They are ahead of Swansea on goal difference after the Welsh club left it late to beat Wigan 2-1.

By AFP Saturday 2 Nov 2019, 6:15 PM
40 minutes ago 872 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4876922
Leeds United's Tyler Roberts celebrates scoring.
Image: Dave Howarth
Leeds United's Tyler Roberts celebrates scoring.
Leeds United's Tyler Roberts celebrates scoring.
Image: Dave Howarth

TYLER ROBERTS celebrated his first start of the season by putting Leeds back on top of the Championship with a 2-0 win over QPR on Saturday.

Wales attacker Roberts has struggled with injuries, but the forward made up for lost time when he side-footed into the bottom corner for his first goal since October 2018 six minutes before half-time at Elland Road.

Jack Harrison had set up the opener and he sealed the win eight minutes from time with a composed finish.

Leeds are ahead of Swansea on goal difference after the Welsh club left it late to beat Wigan 2-1 at the DW Stadium.

On-loan Bournemouth striker Sam Surridge nodded home in the second minute of stoppage-time after Kieffer Moore’s penalty had cancelled out Nathan Dyer’s 12th-minute opener.

Blackburn scored twice in the final two minutes to beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 and register their first win in seven matches.

The Owls were heading fourth when Jacob Murphy headed home from close range after Steven Fletcher had hit the crossbar, but goals from Tosin Adarabioyo and John Buckley sealed a shock win for Rovers.

Jarrod Bowen netted for the fourth consecutive game as Hull recorded a third successive victory with an impressive 3-0 win at Fulham.

Nottingham Forest returned to the top six following a 2-1 victory at Luton.

Joe Ralls bagged a hat-trick to give Cardiff a 4-2 home comeback win over Birmingham in an eventful game in the Welsh capital.

Huddersfield continued their resurgence under Danny Cowley by ending Brentford’s three-match winning streak, with Karlan Grant’s ninth goal of the season sealing a 1-0 win.

A 2-0 defeat at Derby left Middlesbrough languishing in the relegation zone.

Tom Lawrence’s double did the damage for Derby, while Middlesbrough had George Saville sent off in the first half.

Reading remain unbeaten under new boss Mark Bowen following a 2-1 win over Millwall at the Madejski Stadium.

- © AFP 2019 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie