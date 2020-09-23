Leeds reach agreement to sign Spain international

LEEDS HAVE reached an agreement in principle to sign Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente, the Spanish club have announced.

The 27-year-old started his career at Real Madrid and moved to Sociedad in 2017, and has also picked up five caps for Spain.

The La Liga club announced on their Twitter feed: “#RealSociedad and @LUFC have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Diego Llorente… We wish you the best of luck in this new stage of your career, Diego.”

Llorente is set to join up with fellow Spaniard Rodrigo, who moved to Elland Road from Valencia for a fee of £27 million (€29.3 million) in August.