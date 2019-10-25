Leicester equal Man United's Premier League record and go second

LEICESTER CITY BEAT Southampton 9-0 in the Premier League tonight to go second in the table.
The result equals the record for the biggest Premier League-winning margin, which dates back to 1995, when Man United beat Ipswich 9-0.
More to follow
More to follow
