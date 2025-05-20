Leicester charged by Premier League over alleged financial breaches in 2023-24

LEICESTER CITY HAVE been charged by the Premier League for alleged financial breaches in the 2023-24 campaign.

The case, which will be heard by an independent commission, relates to the club allegedly breaking profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) when they were in the Championship last season.

Leicester City today notes the Tribunal decision regarding the PSR assessment periods ending 22/23 and 23/24. — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 20, 2025

If found guilty the Foxes, who will play in the second tier again next term following relegation, could be handed a points deduction.

It means the midlands club are now involved in another legal battle with the Premier League, having earlier this season won an appeal that prevented the League from charging them for breaching PSR rules in 2022-23.

The Foxes claimed the Premier League did not have jurisdiction to charge them because they were competing in the Championship at the time.

The Premier League challenged Leicester’s successful appeal but a tribunal ruled in the club’s favour.