Advertisement
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo
FreeCharges

Leicester charged by Premier League over alleged financial breaches in 2023-24

The charge relates to a breach in profitability and sustainability rules while the club were in the Championship last season.
11.09am, 20 May 2025

LEICESTER CITY HAVE been charged by the Premier League for alleged financial breaches in the 2023-24 campaign.

The case, which will be heard by an independent commission, relates to the club allegedly breaking profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) when they were in the Championship last season.

If found guilty the Foxes, who will play in the second tier again next term following relegation, could be handed a points deduction.

It means the midlands club are now involved in another legal battle with the Premier League, having earlier this season won an appeal that prevented the League from charging them for breaching PSR rules in 2022-23.

The Foxes claimed the Premier League did not have jurisdiction to charge them because they were competing in the Championship at the time.

The Premier League challenged Leicester’s successful appeal but a tribunal ruled in the club’s favour.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie