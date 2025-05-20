If found guilty the Foxes, who will play in the second tier again next term following relegation, could be handed a points deduction.
It means the midlands club are now involved in another legal battle with the Premier League, having earlier this season won an appeal that prevented the League from charging them for breaching PSR rules in 2022-23.
The Foxes claimed the Premier League did not have jurisdiction to charge them because they were competing in the Championship at the time.
The Premier League challenged Leicester’s successful appeal but a tribunal ruled in the club’s favour.
Leicester charged by Premier League over alleged financial breaches in 2023-24
