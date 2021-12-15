Membership : Access or Sign Up
Leicester Tigers dealt another blow as captain Ellis Genge announces departure

George Ford is already set to leave the club next season.

By AFP Wednesday 15 Dec 2021, 6:04 PM
ENGLAND PROP ELLIS Genge announced today that he will leave Premiership leaders Leicester Tigers at the end of this season.

Genge is in his first season as Leicester captain and has played a key role in the club’s impressive campaign.

But that was not enough to prevent the 26-year-old from following George Ford in agreeing to leave the midlands team.

“I’ll be forever grateful for what this club has given me. I’ve created lifelong friendships and learned a great deal,” Genge said.

“The club has been amazing in understanding my reasons for this decision and I will continue to give everything I have got for the boys and the fans of Leicester for the rest of this season.”

Genge is expected to join hometown club Bristol Bears, while Ford had already agreed a move to Sale Sharks, who are closer to his Oldham roots.

Genge, with 31 England caps, has chosen not to activate an option in his contract to remain beyond the 2021-22 season. He has made 96 appearances for Leicester since his debut after first arriving as a loan signing from Bristol six years ago.

Leicester are reeling from the loss of a second highly-influential player in the space of a month, and boss Steve Borthwick said: “This is a personal decision for Ellis which I know has not been easy for him and, while disappointed, we respect his reasons for choosing to depart at season’s end.

“It has been a great privilege of mine to work with Ellis over the past five years, first with England and even more closely since I joined the club.

“We have a long way to go this season and Ellis is fully committed to finishing his time at Leicester in the same professional, passionate way he has during his six seasons at the club.”

© – AFP, 2021

