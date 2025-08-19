What do you think of Leinster's new alternative kit for 2025/2026 season?

LEINSTER RUGBY HAVE unveiled their new alternative kit for the 2025/2026 season.
The jersey is white with blue lettering with gold trickling down through it. The shorts and socks are all gold. The kit is available to buy on Leinster’s online store or at sports retailers nationwide.
Leinster revealed last month that their home and alternate jerseys will no longer feature the four stars that signify the province’s European Cup successes. They will remain above the crest on the European jersey worn in next season’s Champions Cup.
The province said that they decided to remove the stars from the shirts that will be worn in the URC, as well as by their women’s and age-grade sides, “to align with wider Leinster Rugby club values, to ensure that the playing kit celebrates all the players and all the teams that wear it.”
What do you think of Leinster’s new alternative kit? Let us know in the comments below.
